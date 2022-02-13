ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baltimore, MD

Baltimore Teacher Charged With Sexual Solicitation Of A Minor

Report Annapolis
 10 days ago

Maryland State Police arrested a Baltimore County man after an investigation led to criminal charges including sexual solicitation of a minor.

The accused is identified as Mark Planamente, 38, of Parkville, Md. He is charged with sexual solicitation of a minor and displaying obscene material to a minor. Planamente was arrested shortly before 11:00 p.m. yesterday at his residence without incident. He was taken before a court commissioner for an initial appearance and is being held without bond. Additional charges are possible pending further investigation.

The investigation began on Friday, February 11, 2022 after investigators from the Maryland State Police Computer Crimes Unit received a referral reporting an alleged inappropriate online relationship between a juvenile female and her former teacher. An immediate investigation was launched.

The investigation led to the identification of the suspect and the recovery of evidence that enabled investigators to obtain a search warrant for Planamente’s Parkville residence. The search warrant was served last night by Maryland State Police investigators from the Computer Crimes Unit, Criminal Enforcement Division, and the Golden Ring Barrack, assisted by Homeland Security Investigations.

Investigators recovered electronic devices that are being forensically examined. Additional charges are pending the outcome of digital forensics, interviews and further investigation.

During the investigation, troopers learned that Planamente was previously employed as a teacher in the Baltimore County Public School System and at The Catholic High School of Baltimore. At the time of his arrest, he was a teacher at Sisters Academy of Baltimore. School officials were notified and are assisting Maryland State Police in the investigation. Assistance is also being provided by the Baltimore County State’s Attorney’s Office, Baltimore City Police Department and the Baltimore County Police Department.

Investigators urge anyone with information regarding this investigation to contact Maryland State Police assigned to the Computer Crimes Unit/Maryland Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force at 410-694-4773. Callers may remain confidential.

