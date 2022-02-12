ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Niagara Falls, NY

Ortt wants Mask Mandate Lifted

WBEN 930AM
WBEN 930AM
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2LQKYV_0eDGwC9I00

(WBEN Buffalo, NY) New York State Senate Republican Leader Rob Ortt held a news conference yesterday in Niagara Falls calling for an end to New York’s mask mandate for school children.

Ortt was joined by Niagara Falls School Superintendent Mark Laurrie and Grandmother Lisa Dugan.

News Release:

NIAGARA FALLS, NY New York State Senate Republican Leader Rob Ortt today joined Niagara Falls High School educators and parents to call for an end to New York’s mask mandate for school children.

“Children have suffered under the heavy-handed mandates of Albany for far too long. I hear from countless parents, families, and educators all fed up that their children continue to be masked. The science tells us that children are less vulnerable to physical sickness, but more susceptible to emotional damage thanks to these destructive mandates. New Yorkers have had enough. We need Albany to listen to us – we need to end the mask mandate for school children NOW,” said Senator Ortt.

“It is my belief that our COVID cases are dropping significantly. It’s time for mask wearing to be a personal choice, not one of a mandatory nature. Parents and guardians should be able to choose at this point to mask their children, or not,” said Niagara Falls City School District Superintendent Mark Laurrie.

“I have fought against the mask mandate from the beginning, because I am concerned for my grandchildren and how the mandate will impact their short and long-term health and education. I have spoken out against masks at Board of Education meetings and wrote letters to Albany requesting the mandate be lifted,” said Lisa Dugan, a concerned Niagara Falls Grandmother.

Senator Ortt and his fellow Republicans have fought against statewide pandemic-era rules and regulations for years. These efforts include ending disgraced ex-Governor Cuomo’s emergency powers, organizing communities in opposition to mandates, forcing legislative votes to repeal various emergency rules and regulations, and further pressuring the current Governor and others to end the era of extreme government overreach.

This week, Senator Ortt and his fellow Republicans penned a letter to Governor Kathy Hochul, requesting the metrics and thresholds she claims her administration will use to determine when to end the mask mandate in schools.

“I stand with the parents, grandparents, teachers, and local officials who are pushing for a much-needed return to normal. No government should ever again have the ability to make these choices for somebody’s children,” concluded Senator Ortt.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
The Hill

Five big questions after Canadian truckers cleared from US border bridge

A bridge connecting Detroit and Ontario, Canada, has officially reopened, ending a nearly weeklong standoff between police and truck drivers protesting COVID-19 vaccine mandates required to cross the U.S.-Canadian border. Authorities cleared protesters from the Ambassador Bridge in Detroit on Sunday night, allowing operations to resume. But U.S. officials are...
ADVOCACY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Niagara Falls, NY
Education
City
Albany, NY
City
Niagara Falls, NY
Buffalo, NY
Government
Niagara Falls, NY
Government
Buffalo, NY
Education
City
Buffalo, NY
CBS News

Navy engineer Jonathan Toebbe pleads guilty in spy case

A Maryland-based naval nuclear engineer accused of trying to pass information about nuclear-powered submarines to a foreign government pleaded guilty Monday to one count of conspiracy to communicate restricted data. Jonathan Toebbe of Annapolis, Maryland, was formally indicted by a grand jury in October on one count of "conspiracy to...
ANNAPOLIS, MD
CBS News

Manuel Oliver, father of Parkland shooting victim, climbed D.C. crane to call for federal action on gun violence

The father of one of the students killed in the Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School mass shooting delivered a message for President Biden on Monday, four years after the deadly tragedy. Climbing a 150-foot construction tower next to the White House, Manuel Oliver, whose 17-year-old son, Joaquin, was killed, dropped a banner calling for Mr. Biden to pass gun legislation.
PARKLAND, FL
CBS News

Russian figure skater Kamila Valieva gets to compete after failed drug test. Sha'Carri Richardson wants to know why she was treated differently.

U.S. track star Sha'Carri Richardson, who missed out on the Olympics last year after testing positive for marijuana, is calling out what she believes to be a racial bias when it comes to drug testing in sports. It was revealed this week that Russian figure skater Kamila Valieva failed a drug test ahead of the Winter Olympics in Beijing – but has been cleared to compete.
SPORTS
CBS News

Eminem takes a knee during Super Bowl halftime show

Eminem took a knee during the star-studded Super Bowl halftime show on Sunday night, becoming one of the most talked about moments of the year's biggest sporting event. While performing "Lose Yourself" on Sunday night, the 15-time Grammy winner got on his knee and held his head. It appeared to be a gesture to free agent quarterback and activist Colin Kaepernick, who led kneeling protests in 2016 during the national anthem to bring attention to police brutality and racial injustice. Kaepernick has maintained he's been kept off of the field because of the protests.
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Rob Ortt
Person
Kathy Hochul
CBS News

Texas sues Facebook parent Meta over facial recognition data

The Texas Attorney General is suing Facebook's parent company, saying it collected biometric data on Texans for commercial purposes without their informed consent. Attorney General Ken Paxton filed the lawsuit Monday in a state district court. The suit claims Facebook parent Meta has been "storing millions of biometric identifiers" — identified as retina or iris scans, voice prints, or a record of hand and face geometry — contained in photos and videos people uploaded to its services, including Facebook and Instagram.
TEXAS STATE
WBEN 930AM

WBEN 930AM

Buffalo, NY
4K+
Followers
6K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

All the local news from Buffalo, NY.

 https://www.audacy.com/wben

Comments / 0

Community Policy