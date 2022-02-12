Men's Basketball Races Past Georgetown, 80-66

The Boys Basketball team traveled to New Palestine on Friday night. The Golden Bears had the basketball with a chance to tie the game, but were defeated 63-60 to move to 5-12 on the year. New Palestine had built an 11-point first-half lead 38-27, but the Golden Bears exploded in the third quarter eventually taking a 45-44 lead after hitting three straight 3’s. Heaton’s long range three to end the third quarter knotted up the game at 48-48. Heaton poured in 27 points on the night. New Palestine opened the fourth on a 5-0 run, but Shelbyville quickly answered with its own 5-0 run to keep the score tied. The Golden Bears final possession after made free throws by New Palestine came up short after a very hard fought game. Sandman scored 17, Smothers 14,and Asher had 2 for the Golden Bears. The JV team was defeated to move to 5-12 and both teams will travel to Columbus East on Tuesday with basketball starting at 6 pm.

NEW PALESTINE, IN ・ 23 HOURS AGO