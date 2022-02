Proclaiming Presence from the Washington Stage by Blair A. Ruble. Examining presence in a theatrical context is a provocative idea, and a challenging one. A performance gives presence to the narrative, characters, and ideas of a play. The theater gives presence to the artists and audiences that the company gathers together in the construction of a community. A performance and a theater make the lives, the values, the hopes and aspirations, and the people of that constructed community visible beyond themselves. That is presence in the theatrical context. Evaluating that presence requires the writer to research and analyze both the theatrical performances that engage the public and how that public responds to those products. The analysis also needs to consider the denotative aspects of the historical changes taking place in the theatrical geography as well as the connotative reverberations of those changes in the public affected by the theatrical project.

