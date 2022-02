El Salvador president predicts massive Bitcoin rise. Over the last few weeks, the crypto market has continued to bleed heavily, seeing losses going into double digits. While some traders believe they need to stay off the market, others believe this is the investment period. This is because of the potential surge that is supposed to come after this dip. One such party that believes the price of Bitcoin could rise in the coming days is El Salvador president Nayib Bukele.

CURRENCIES ・ 14 DAYS AGO