ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV Shows

WWE Spoils Major Event At SmackDown Tapings *SPOILERS*

By About Us
wrestlingrumors.net
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleThey let you know in advance. WWE is in currently on the Road To WrestleMania and that means things are going to start to get bigger in a hurry. We are less than a week away from Elimination Chamber and less than two months away from WrestleMania 38, but there are...

wrestlingrumors.net

Comments / 0

Related
wrestlinginc.com

New WWE SmackDown Segment For Tonight, Goldberg Confirmed

WWE has announced two new segments for tonight’s SmackDown on FOX from the Smoothie King Center in New Orleans. We noted before how Ronda Rousey and WWE Hall of Famer Bill Goldberg were advertised locally for tonight’s show. WWE has since officially announced Goldberg to appear for the Elimination Chamber build with WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns.
WWE
FanSided

Sami Zayn captures WWE Intercontinental Championship at SmackDown tapings

On February 11, Sami Zayn defeated Shinsuke Nakamura to become the WWE Intercontinental Champion during tapings for next week’s show. WWE tweeted about the moment late Friday evening. “Breaking: New Champion crowed at Smackdown taping in New Orleans, Louisiana,” the promotion posted across social media. Zayn and Nakamura...
WWE
411mania.com

Winfree’s WWE Smackdown Review 2.11.22

Hey there people, time for another episode of WWE Smackdown. Last week was a pretty dismal show, granted it was complicated by weather conditions wrecking a bunch of travel plans, so we’re really hoping for a bounce back in terms of quality. They’re taping next weeks show tonight as well, so if you happen to be in New Orleans for this event you’re in for a long one. Tonight we’ll have appearances by Ronda Rousey and Bill Goldberg, Goldberg to try and hype up his title match with Roman Reigns at Elimination Chamber and Ronda to start the build towards her WrestleMania match wit Charlotte Flair. Speaking of old Poochie, she’ll be defending her title tonight against Naomi so expect another screwy finish and entirely too much Sonya Deville talking. We’ve also got another match between Natalya and Aliyah, so I guess that’s something. Elimination Chamber is coming up quick so anything they’re going to do for that event needs to get ramped up rather quickly. That’s enough previewing from me, let’s get to the action.
WWE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Shinsuke Nakamura
Person
Sami Zayn
ComicBook

WWE Reveals a New Champion has Been Crowned at SmackDown Taping

WWE will be holding their next event, the Elimination Chamber, in Saudi Arabia next week, and because of that WWE taped next week's episode of SmackDown tonight in New Orleans. In a surprising move, WWE just spoiled one of the match results for that episode, revealing that they've crowned a new Intercontinental Champion. The match, which was promoted during tonight's episode was between current Champion Shinsuke Nakamura and Sami Zayn, and now WWE has revealed that Zayn defeated Nakamura to become the new Intercontinental Champion. No other details were given but social media will likely start to have some clips of the match sooner than later.
WWE
wrestlinginc.com

WWE Attitude Era Star Gets Married

CM Punk may have brought back the Pepsi Plunge this past week on AEW Dynamite, but Gangrel has taken the actual plunge yet again. The former WWE star has gotten married to Susan Nelson, has seen by photos from Nelson and from wrestler Sinn Bodhi’s (former WWE star Kizarny) Twitter account. Bodhi’s photos revealed the wedding was attended by AEW star Miro.
WWE
firstsportz.com

“All-Star collision”: Charlotte Flair and Ronda Rousey announced for a massive Elimination Chamber match

Ronda Rousey and Charlotte Flair are two of the biggest names in the professional wrestling industry. Both the Superstars have immense history together. In fact, they, along with Becky Lynch were a part of the first-ever Women’s main event Wrestlemania match. Unfortunately, both of them ended up on the losing side, with Lynch becoming the Double Champion.
WWE
wrestlingrumors.net

They Had A Nice Day: Mick Foley Married Two Wrestlers Last Weekend

That’s a side job. With such packed schedules, wrestlers rarely have that much free time on their hands. Whether it is wrestling for a national promotion or being on the road with a variety of independent companies, wrestling is a very time demanding job. It makes free time that much more valuable, especially for major events. One took place over the weekend though, with a wrestling legend playing a major role.
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wwe Smackdown#Spoiler#Combat#Elimination Chamber#Smackdown
CBS Sports

WWE SmackDown results: Live recap, grades as Ronda Rousey and Goldberg appear

Ronda Rousey and Bill Goldberg are on world championship pursuits at WrestleMania and Elimination Chamber, respectively. Rousey and Goldberg will both make appearances on Friday's episode of WWE SmackDown at the Smoothie King Center in New Orleans, Louisiana. The action kicks off at 8 p.m. ET. The 2022 women's Royal...
WWE
Wrestling World

A relative of Roman Reigns joins WWE

In the recent and past history of WWE, there has been a Samoan family that more than any other has brought the best and most renowned athletes of that specific geographic context to the rings of the McMahon-owned federation, with the Anoa'i always bringing in their family name is high, a bit like the Hars in Canada or the Guerreros in Mexico.
WWE
f4wonline.com

WWE SmackDown video highlights: Women's title match, Rousey and Goldberg appear

The show-closing angle of last night's SmackDown set the stage for a tag team match at the Elimination Chamber. In last night's main event, Charlotte Flair defeated Naomi to retain the SmackDown Women's Championship. Sonya Deville then taunted Naomi after the match. Naomi started to beat down Deville but was attacked by Charlotte.
WWE
Wrestling World

Seth Rollins takes a shot at Brock Lesnar

Two of the most successful and convincing WWE characters of recent years, surely respond to the names of Brock Lesnar and Seth Rollins, both multi-world champions of the McMahon-owned company, with the WWE Beast also being the former WWE champion, of Monday Night Raw, title sold to the Royal Rumble in the hands of his opponent Bobby Lashley.
WWE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Spoilers
NewsBreak
Combat Sports
NewsBreak
TV Shows
NewsBreak
AEW
NewsBreak
WWE
NewsBreak
Wrestling
NewsBreak
Amazon
Country
Saudi Arabia
NewsBreak
Sports
ComicBook

WWE's Goldberg Addresses Comeback Criticism and Roman Reigns on SmackDown

Goldberg told Cole to not take this personally and that he loves him like a brother. Cole then said there are whispers out there and that this might be one comeback too many. "See that's the problem over the past couple of years, that I've listened to those people and let that throw me off my game. I don't give a damn what anybody thinks. Not you, not Roman Reigns, no one. As far as comebacks are concerned, this one is going to stick, and this one is going to call upon the old Goldberg you remember." Cole then brought up the match that was supposed to happen two years ago and Reigns saying this is a very different time.
WWE
PWMania

Confirmed Matches For Next Week’s WWE SmackDown

The February 18 WWE Elimination Chamber go-home edition of SmackDown on FOX was taped on Friday night at the Smoothie King Center in New Orleans, LA. WWE taped the episode a week early because they will be traveling to Saudi Arabia. You can click here for full spoilers from Friday’s...
WWE
bjpenndotcom

Dana White praises Derrick Lewis following his knockout loss to Tai Tuivasa: “He’s been a lot of fun to have in our heavyweight division”

UFC President Dana White is showing support for Derrick Lewis after “The Black Beast” was knocked out by Tai Tuivasa. In the co-main event of UFC 271, Lewis and “Bam Bam” mixed it up inside the Toyota Center in Houston, Texas. The heavyweight slugfest lived up to its billing. While both men dabbled in the grappling department, they weren’t afraid to trade leather as expected.
UFC
FanSided

Updated WWE Elimination Chamber match card after Feb. 11 SmackDown

One new match featuring Ronda Rousey was added to the WWE Elimination Chamber card following the Feb. 11 episode of SmackDown. The Feb. 11 edition of WWE Friday Night SmackDown has concluded, meaning that the WWE is one week away from their Elimination Chamber premium live event. The card already features two Elimination Chamber matches and four championship bouts in total. If you thought it was impossible the card could not get any more stacked, it did.
WWE
wrestlingrumors.net

WRESTLING RUMORS: WWE Has Its Eye On Another AEW Star

Someone has caught their eye. WWE has made a lot of changes in recent years and a lot of them involve their roster. Some things have been more severe than others, including WWE releasing well over a hundred wrestlers from the company in the last year and a half. That means WWE is going to need to fill in some spots on its roster, and now they might have someone else that they want to take one such spot.
WWE
FOX Sports

WWE SmackDown recap, review: Ronda Rousey packs a punch in SmackDown return

Ronda Rousey appeared on WWE Friday Night SmackDown this week to once again make her presence felt – both figuratively and literally. Welcome back to the "Highs and Lows," this time covering the 2/11/22 edition of Friday Night SmackDown featuring appearances from Rousey and Goldberg, as well Charlotte Flair defending her title in the main event.
WWE

Comments / 0

Community Policy