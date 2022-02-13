One dead after north Columbus shooting
According to NBC4i, Columbus police are investigating a fatal shooting that occurred overnight on the city’s north side.
Police say that officers went to the 5400 block of Sandalwood Blvd. at 2:48 a.m. on a report of a shooting.
It was later learned that a victim was being driven to the hospital by another victim of the incident and police met them in the 1800 block of E. Dublin Granville Rd.
The victim, 23-year-old Thomas Swanson, was taken to Grant Medical Center in critical condition and was pronounced dead around 8:00 a.m.
For the full NBC4 story go to https://www.nbc4i.com/news/local-news/columbus/one-person-critical-after-north-columbus-shooting/
Get Breaking News & Exclusive Contest in Your Inbox:Close Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription. Email
The Latest:
- Black Women In Music: From Nutbush City Limits To Houston Texas Baby
- Mary Mary Performs “Lift Every Voice And Sing” At Super Bowl LVI [Watch]
- One dead after north Columbus shooting
- Franklin County drug sting indicts 79 people, seizes over $5 million in narcotics
- Africentric beats Beechcroft 65-58, Nubians wins first City League title since 2005
- African American Policy Forum Says ‘Moral Panic’ Around Super Bowl Erases True Impact Of Sex Trafficking On Black Women And Girls
- Rapper Kodak Black Shot Outside a Justin Bieber After-Party
- Kierra Sheard Kelly Clears Up Viral Position On Friendship Boundaries, New Movie & Mentorship
- Wake Up & Win With Dr. Willie Jolley: The Magic Of Holding Hands
- Tucker Carlson Thinks Joe Biden Is Ignoring White Opioid Addicts By Distributing ‘Crack Pipes.’ TF Is Wrong With Carlson?
Comments / 0