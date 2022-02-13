ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbus, OH

One dead after north Columbus shooting

By Nia Noelle
 1 day ago

According to NBC4i, Columbus police are investigating a fatal shooting that occurred overnight on the city’s north side.

Police say that officers went to the 5400 block of Sandalwood Blvd. at 2:48 a.m. on a report of a shooting.

It was later learned that a victim was being driven to the hospital by another victim of the incident and police met them in the 1800 block of E. Dublin Granville Rd.

The victim, 23-year-old Thomas Swanson, was taken to Grant Medical Center in critical condition and was pronounced dead around 8:00 a.m.

Community Policy