Roeiseland makes biathlon history with third Olympic gold in 10km pursuit

By Noa Covell
wtva.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleMarte Olsbu Roeiseland of Norway continued her winning...

www.wtva.com

abc17news.com

American Erin Jackson wins 500m speed skating gold at Winter Olympics after teammate gave up spot

US speed skater Erin Jackson won the women’s 500m gold medal at the Winter Olympics in a time of 37.04 on Sunday. Jackson almost missed competing in the 500m at the Olympics after she had slipped during qualifying trials, but her teammate and friend Brittany Bowe gave up her own spot to ensure the world No. 1 was able to go to Beijing — and it paid off.
SPORTS
The Independent

Winter Olympics: Irate snowboarding commentator destroys judges on air over controversial low score

An irate Winter Olympics TV commentator blasted judges in the snowboarding halfpipe final after they handed the eventual gold medalist a controversial low score.NBC’sTodd Richards slammed the panel after they only gave the Japanese star Ayumu Hirano 91.75, despite him becoming the first person to land the sport’s hardest trick in an Olympics.Richards watched on as Hirano pulled off a triple cork on his second run, and even declared “it’s over” and “no one will touch that run.”The commentator, who competed in the event in 1998 for Team USA, predicted “a 98” for the run and was livid when...
SPORTS
POPSUGAR

Erin Jackson Glides to History With Her Olympic Gold Medal in Speed Skating

Erin Jackson was all smiles on Feb. 13 when she crossed the finish line in the Beijing Olympics 500-meter speed skating event. It's the shortest race in speed skating (otherwise known as long track speed skating), and Jackson's first-place victory made history as the first time a Black woman speed skater claimed an Olympic medal, let alone gold, NBC Olympics reports. It was also reportedly the first instance since 2002 that an American woman won an individual Olympic speed skating medal and the first time since 1994 that an American woman earned 500-meter Olympic gold.
SPORTS
#Biathlon
9NEWS

Top 2022 Winter Olympics moments for Saturday: Snowboarding, hockey, skating

BEIJING, China — From snowboarding to skating, here are Saturday's top video moments from the 2022 Winter Olympics. Team USA scores gold in mixed team in snowboarding following this week’s historic moment for the sport as Shaun White had his final run Thursday at the Beijing Winter Olympics, 16 years after winning the first of his three gold medals.
SPORTS
wtva.com

ROC puts Germany at bay to win Olympic gold in women’s 4x5km

ROC'S Stepanova crossed the finish line the women's 4x5km relay at 53:41.0 with Germany’s Sofie Krehl following close behind. Krehl solidified silver for Germany with a time of 53:59.2 and was the German’s first cross country medal at the 2022 Winter Olympics. Source: https://www.nbcolympics.com/news/roc-puts-germany-bay-win-olympic-gold-womens-4x5km.
SPORTS
wtva.com

Boe brothers sandwich 10km sprint podium, Maillet earns silver

Norway’s biathletes continued to prove that they are a force to be reckoned with on the Olympic stage. Norwegian biathlon champion Johannes Thingnes Boe was joined by his brother Tarjei Boe and French rival Quentin Fillon Maillet on the men's 10km sprint biathlon podium. Source: https://www.nbcolympics.com/news/boe-brothers-sandwich-10km-sprint-podium-maillet-earns-silver.
CYCLING
wtva.com

Quentin Fillon Maillet is 4-for-4 after sealing 12.5km pursuit gold

France’s Quentin Fillon Maillet shot clean in the range, hitting all 20 targets to secure his second gold at the 2022 Winter Olympics with a time of 39:07.5. Maillet’s medal tally at the 2022 Winter Olympics was brought to four with two gold and two silver medals. Source:...
SPORTS
wtva.com

Day 8: 2022 Winter Olympics Medal Count Update

Team USA claimed a single medal on Day 8 of the 2022 Winter Olympics, a gold one, as six more medal events were contested in Beijing. Source: https://www.nbcolympics.com/news/day-8-2022-winter-olympics-medal-count-update.
SPORTS
tmj4.com

How to watch Alpine skiing men’s giant slalom at 2022 Winter Olympics

After a pair of thrilling speed races on "The Rock," the men’s Alpine skiing program at the 2022 Winter Olympics moves to the unforgiving Ice River technical course for the men’s giant slalom Saturday night into Sunday morning. NBC and Peacock have live coverage of all the action.
SPORTS
wtva.com

Team USA's Humphries and Meyers Taylor go for monobob gold

Team USA's Kaillie Humphries and Elana Meyers Taylor, arguably the two best monobob athletes in the world, compete in the discipline's first Olympic appearance. Source: https://www.nbcolympics.com/news/womens-monobob-preview.
SPORTS
wtva.com

Slovakia's Juraj Slafkovsky, 17, is taking the Olympics by storm

Slovakia's Juraj Slafkovsky, the youngest player competing in the men's Olympic hockey tournament, has been turning heads since the start of the Games. Source: https://www.nbcolympics.com/news/slovakias-juraj-slafkovsky-17-taking-olympics-storm.
SPORTS
NBC Miami

Norway's Johannes Thingnes Boe Goes Gold Again, Wins Biathlon 10km Sprint

In his third Olympics appearance, Johannes Thingnes Boe is making this year his best trip yet. The 28-year-old Norwegian biathlete won the 10km sprint on Saturday morning, clinching his third medal in Beijing after claiming gold in mixed relay and bronze in individual. Thingnes Boe now has three career Olympic...
SPORTS
wtva.com

Slovenia sets sights on team gold in last ski jumping event at the 2022 Winter Olympics

The Slovenian team has found their way onto the steps of the ski jumping podium more times than favorites Germany and Norway. They looked for their fourth Olympic medal in the men’s team event and concluded the ski jumping program at the 2022 Winter Olympics. Source: https://www.nbcolympics.com/news/slovenia-sets-sights-team-gold-last-ski-jumping-event-2022-winter-olympics.
SPORTS

