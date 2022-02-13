ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington State

From Washington: Let’s Look At The Map

Fox News
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleThe latest inflation numbers released by the Department of Labor this week show it is increasing at the most rapid pace in forty years. The Federal Reserve now believes these rates might not...

radio.foxnews.com

Comments / 0

Related
Washington Examiner

SEE IT: Washington Examiner's Kaylee McGhee White says Democrats foolish to push out moderates

The Democratic Party is pursuing a losing midterm election strategy by shifting further to the left, according to the Washington Examiner's Kaylee McGhee White. Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez's recent stumping for progressive Democratic candidates in Texas is a recipe for disaster if the party wants to win the votes of the Hispanic community, a large part of which has swayed Republican in recent years, White told Fox News on Saturday.
WASHINGTON STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Washington Business
Local
Washington Government
State
Washington State
The Spokesman-Review

Washington lawmakers take another look at police reform – here’s where those proposals stand

OLYMPIA – After the Legislature passed a sweeping package of police reform legislation last year, lawmakers are back addressing a number of concerns. When the laws went into effect last summer, many law enforcement officers and members of the community expressed concerns that officers were unable to do their jobs under the new rules. They pushed for clarity on a number of topics, including the use of force, vehicular pursuits and military equipment.
WASHINGTON STATE
Fox News

'Special Report' on who's responsible for inflation

SEN. MITCH MCCONNELL, (R-KY) SENATE MINORITY LEADER: Democratic policies have created an inflation riptide that is forcing families and small businesses to swim as fast as they possibly can just to avoid getting stuck tout sea. JOE BIDEN, (D) PRESIDENT OF THE UNITED STATES: I know food prices are up....
BUSINESS
CBS News

Biden administration and Congress grapple with how to tamp down inflation

The Biden administration and Congress are grappling with how to address soaring prices as annual inflation increased at its fastest pace in 40 years. The latest Bureau of Labor Statistics data Thursday showed prices rose 7.5% over the past 12 months. Americans have seen the cost for gas rise by 40%, they're paying 7% more for food, and the cost of shelter is up more than 4%.
BUSINESS
The Spokesman-Review

What would ranked-choice look like in Washington? The Legislature’s hoping to find out

OLYMPIA – Washington lawmakers are considering whether they should allow voters to select multiple candidates in order of preference in some local elections. A Senate bill would allow counties, cities, towns, school districts, fire districts and port districts to adopt ranked-choice voting for general elections and primary elections if certain conditions are met. Jurisdictions would have the choice to adopt ranked-choice voting and have the discretion on which races would use ranked-choice voting.
WASHINGTON STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gerrymandering#Inflation#The Department Of Labor#The Federal Reserve#Fox Business Network#Fed#Democrats#Republicans
POLITICO

Biden’s climate agenda stalls, and progressives fume

The president who entered the White House last year with the most ambitious climate agenda in history is struggling to notch major wins. And his progressive base is losing patience. Joe Biden elevated climate change to one of the top four issues for his administration, along with battling the pandemic,...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Republican Party
NewsBreak
Federal Reserve
NewsBreak
Economy
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Senate
NewsBreak
Democratic Party
NewsBreak
White House
POLITICO

Pelosi on midterms: 'Forget history; we're talking about future'

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi expects the Democratic Party to do better than expected in the midterms because they did worse than expected in congressional elections in 2020. “Forget history; we’re talking about future,” she said Sunday. Speaking to host George Stephanopoulos on ABC’s “This Week,” Pelosi said she...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Washington Examiner

State attorneys general are reining in a lawless Biden administration

Since its adoption, the Constitution has expected states to provide a check on the federal government. Those checks are often delivered by the states’ chief law enforcement officials. State attorneys general such as ourselves are sworn to uphold the law and to act as the tip of the spear...
U.S. POLITICS

Comments / 0

Community Policy