ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sports

Arkansas softball team dominates LBSU, drops nightcap to Washington

By University of Arkansas
KTLO
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articlePUERTO VALLARTA, Mexico — No. 8 Arkansas split their second doubleheader in as many days with a 10-0 win over Long Beach State and a 10-5 loss to No. 7 Washington in the nightcap to go 3-2 at the Puerto Vallarta College Challenge. How it Happened vs. Long...

www.ktlo.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

New Report Suggests Arch Manning Will Pick 1 Of 2 Teams

Over the past few months, the recruitment of five-star quarterback recruit Arch Manning has been heating up. The No. 1 recruit in the 2023 class reportedly eliminated the Clemson Tigers from competition last week. He reportedly is down to four schools: Alabama, Georgia, Ole Miss and Texas. However, the latest...
COLLEGE SPORTS
wwuvikings.com

Softball Drops Two Games in Arizona at Desert Stinger

TUCSON, Ariz. – The Western Washington University softball team was defeated in a pair of games Saturday at the Desert Stinger Tournament at Lincoln Park. The Vikings dropped to 2-7 on the season falling to Washburn 6-2 in the opening game of the day and then 1-0 against Minot State in the second game.
TUCSON, AZ
gogriffons.com

No. 16 Southern Arkansas Defeats Griffon Softball

BENTONVILLE, Ar. — For the first time this season, Griffon Softball was shut out and is now 1-1 against nationally ranked teams. Missouri Western's losing streak hit three games this Saturday after their 10–0 loss to No. 16 Southern Arkansas University. The Griffons are 0-3 in the Alvy Early Memorial Classic. Today's slate was set for a doubleheader including a game against the University of Missouri-St. Louis, but it was canceled.
SPORTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
State
Washington State
State
Arkansas State
gogriffons.com

Griffon Softball Drops Doubleheader in Alvy Early Debut

BENTONVILLE, Ark. — Friday was a tough start to the Alvy Early Tournament for Griffon Softball, losing to two teams who are a combined 7-2 on the season. Missouri Western lost its first matchup against the University of Illinois-Springfield 5-3. It was the Prairie Stars' (2-0) first game of 2022 and first time meeting MWSU (2-5) since the Griffons took two-out-of-three from UIS back in March of 2020.
SPORTS
mutigers.com

WBB Drops Sunday Matchup To Arkansas

COLUMBIA, Mo. – University of Missouri women's basketball (16-9, 5-7 SEC) fell to Arkansas, 88-71, on Sunday. The Razorbacks (16-8, 6-5 SEC) advance to 17-12 in the all-time matchup against the Tigers. Mama Dembele scored the first four points of the game on two quick lay-ups and posted nearly...
COLUMBIA, MO
norfolkneradio.com

Wayne State softball drops two games in Arkansas

Arkansas Tech scored five unearned runs in the second inning and took advantage of four Wayne State errors in the game as the Golden Suns blanked the Wildcats 10-0 in five innings in the Wildcats’ final game of the Alvy Early Memorial Softball Tournament in Bentonville, Arkansas. Arkansas Tech improves to 6-4 while WSC falls to 0-4 on the season.
BENTONVILLE, AR
gwsports.com

Softball Drops Pair at Gamecock Invitational

COLUMBIA, S.C. - GW softball continued its challenging opening weekend on Saturday, dropping both ends of a doubleheader vs. Power 5 opponents at the Gamecock Invitational. The Buff and Blue fell to host South Carolina, 14-5 in five innings, to begin the day at Carolina Softball Stadium before following with a 6-1 loss to Virginia.
SPORTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Homer
TideSports.com

No. 2 Alabama softball shows dominance on opening weekend, clobbers No. 9 Arizona

No. 2 Alabama softball had a perfect opening weekend at the Candrea Classic in Tucson, Arizona, picking up two run-rule victories among its four wins. On Friday, Tide pitcher Jaala Torrence’s nine strikeouts spurred a five-inning, 11-0 victory over Southern Utah. On Saturday, Alabama scored a 5-1 win over Oregon State and an 11-0 rout of No. 9 Arizona in five innings.
TUCSON, AZ
Daily Tar Heel

UNC's softball team wins season debut against George Washington, 1-0

The North Carolina softball team (1-0, 0-0) won its season opener 1-0 against George Washington (0-1, 0-0) in the Tar Heels’ first game of the Carolina Classic. Both teams struggled to find their rhythm at bat in the first two innings of their seasons. The two teams only managed to get to its third hitter in their respective batting rotation once in the first two innings.
SPORTS
uicflames.com

Softball Drops Saturday Games To Stanford And SDSU

SAN DIEGO - UIC softball (1-3) fell to Stanford and San Diego State on Saturday evening. Stanford defeated the Flames 6-2 in the first game on Saturday; San Diego State put up eight runs in the final four innings to seal the win. Tara McElligott stood out in today's games, especially against San Diego State. The senior hit two home runs against the Aztecs, including a grand slam in the second inning.
SAN DIEGO, CA
KIRO 7 Seattle

Iowa State hits women's AP Top 25 milestone; Gamecocks No. 1

Iowa State has reached its best ranking in 20 years in The Associated Press women's basketball poll while South Carolina remained the unanimous choice at No. 1. Iowa State (21-3) moved up three spots to sixth on Monday — it’s highest mark since the 2002 season — and has a huge week ahead with games against No. 14 Texas and No. 15 Oklahoma. The Cyclones, who were sixth on Jan. 7, 2002, hold a one-game lead over Oklahoma and Baylor in the Big 12 standings. Iowa State has only won the conference's regular season crown once, in 2000.
COLLEGE SPORTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Arkansas Razorbacks#Long Beach State#Nightcap#Lbsu#Razorback
KTLO

Arkansas women pull away in second half to top Mizzou

COLUMBIA, Mo. — Arkansas Women’s Basketball (16-8, 6-5) won its second straight game on Sunday afternoon in Mizzou Arena, riding a 54-point second half to an 88-71 win over Missouri (16-9, 5-7). With the win, the Hogs have now won six straight games over their rivals. Head Coach Mike Neighbors’ squad put together arguably its best performance of the season on Sunday — they shot 47% from the field, 40% from three, and dominated the Tigers on the glass, 49-37. Redshirt senior guard Amber Ramirez’s stellar SEC season continued, as she went for 25 points and nine rebounds in the win. The Splash Sister was held scoreless in the first quarter, but dominated from them on, finishing with her seventh 20+ point game of the season. Freshman Samara Spencer was excellent in her return to the floor, going for a career-best 22 points, seven boards and four assists.
COLUMBIA, MO
SignalsAZ

Prescott Softball Dominates Opponents

The No. 5-ranked Yavapai College of Prescott softball team continues to dominate its opponents. This time, the Roughriders swept the Mesa Community College Thunderbirds on Saturday, February 12th in Mesa, Arizona, with scores of 8-0 and 13-0. The Roughriders have now won 11-consecutive games. Even more impressive? All 11 victories...
PRESCOTT, AZ
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Softball
NewsBreak
Sports
hubison.com

Softball Drops Two Opening Day

GREENSBORO, N.C. (February 12, 2022) – Howard University softball team dropped a pair of contests on opening day in Greensboro, N.C. HU fell to Robert Morris (RMU) in the morning, 5-3, and then lost to North Carolina A&T State (NCAT) in the nightcap, 7-6. GAME ONE (Howard 3, Robert Morris 5)
GREENSBORO, NC
FanSided

Alabama Crimson Tide: Softball starts off with dominant win

Another big win for the Alabama Crimson Tide. The softball season began yesterday, and the Alabama Crimson Tide looked elite from the first pitch. Alabama faced Southern Utah, and the Thunderbirds were no match for Murphy’s squad. Alabama scored eight runs with one out in the game before Southern Utah changed pitchers, and the Tide run-ruled their opponent in five innings.
ALABAMA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy