ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sports

Liu wins 500, Dutch take 3,000 relay in Olympic short track

By BETH HARRIS AP Sports Writer
ABC News
ABC News
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4e7wPk_0eDF1m5900

In the topsy-turvy world of short track speedskating, the Liu brothers are keeping steady and piling up Olympic medals.

Liu Shaoang of Hungary won the 500 meters on Sunday for his third medal in Beijing and his country's first-ever individual gold at a Winter Games. Older brother Liu Shaolin Sandor got knocked out in the early rounds, but he has a bronze from the mixed team relay.

“I just suggested to my brother, ‘Don’t worry, we can definitely win another gold medal together,’" Liu Shaoang said.

He led all the way and crossed the line in 40.338 seconds at Capital Indoor Stadium, where Olympic figure skating champion Nathan Chen looked on. Liu’s other medals were both bronze, in the 1,000 and the mixed team relay.

Russian skater Konstantin Ivliev took silver. Steven Dubois of Canada earned bronze.

Ivliev appeared more excited than Liu at the finish, with the Russian pumping his arms and letting out a whoop.

“When I crossed the line I didn’t have any emotions,” Liu said. “I guess I still need some time to realize what happened.”

The A final was missing some of the biggest names. Defending champion Wu Dajing of China was relegated to the B final, which he won. Ren Ziwei of China along with Liu Shaolin Sandor were eliminated in the quarterfinals.

Hwang Daeheon of South Korea went out in the semifinals after getting a penalty for a late pass that caused contact with Dubois. The Canadian was advanced to the A final and won his second medal in Beijing. He took silver in the 1,500.

“I don’t know about expectations,” Dubois said, “but definitely higher than what I expected.”

The 500 was devoid of the chaos that defines short track, with no one crash ing in the five-lap sprint. Without Wu in the A final, the limited amount of Chinese fans had little reason to cheer.

Led by Suzanne Schulting, the Netherlands won the 3,000 relay, breaking a hold on the event by South Korea.

Schulting collected her second gold and third medal overall in Beijing. She earned silver in the 500 and gold in the 1,000.

She screamed and raised her arms in triumph after crossing the finish line.

The Dutch team of Schulting, Selma Poutsma, Xandra Velzeboer and Yana van Kerkhof lowered their own Olympic record with a time of 4:03.40. Four years ago at the Pyeongchang Games, the Dutch finished third.

“We know we are good in front and that’s what we tried to do,” Van Kerkhof said. “We let Selma start because she’s really fast. We had to keep that position and we did. One time we were really close, but we just had to skate fast.”

They dedicated their victory to late teammate Lara Van Ruijven, who died at age 27 in July 2020. She became ill at a training camp in France, was placed in a medically induced coma and died a few days later.

“She is very special,” Schulting said. “We are so sad she is not here with us. She would be really proud.”

Two-time defending champion South Korea rallied to take silver in the event it has won six times in nine Olympics . China earned bronze.

There were no crashes in the four-team final. Canada finished fourth.

Arianna Fontana led Italy to victory in the B final. The Russians were penalized and the United States was penalized for a lane change that caused an obstruction. American skater Kristen Santos crashed in the race.

———

More AP Olympics: https://apnews.com/hub/winter-olympics and https://twitter.com/AP—Sports

Comments / 0

Related
TODAY.com

Scott Hamilton weighs in on Russian figure skater Kamila Valieva being allowed to skate

Figure skating analyst Scott Hamilton joins TODAY to talk about Kamila Valieva being allowed to skate in the 2022 Beijing Winter Games despite testing positive for a banned substance. “I do think you have to take a hard stance on this. If you want the Olympics to be clean, you have to remove her from the competition,” he says.Feb. 14, 2022.
SPORTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Arianna Fontana
Person
Ren Ziwei
Boxing Scene

Former 130-pound contender Zolani Marali, 44, Shot Dead in Johannesburg

Zolani Marali, a former lightweight contender from South Africa, was found dead in his Johannesburg apartment on Friday night, according to local South African news outlets. According to TimesLIVE, the speculation on the ground is that Marali’s death was the result of a hit job and that “those who knew him well believe this was not a random act of violence.”
PUBLIC SAFETY
buzzfeednews.com

Sha'Carri Richardson Wants To Know Why She Was Banned From The Olympics When A Russian Skater Who Failed A Drug Test Was Allowed

Kamila Valieva, the 15-year-old Russian figure skater who tested positive for a banned substance ahead of the Beijing Olympics, will still be allowed to compete in her event, officials announced Monday. If she wins, however, no medal ceremony will be held until the investigation is complete. Arbitrators said the decision...
SPORTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Olympics#Dutch#Russian#Canadian#Chinese
ABC News

Erin Jackson delivers gold to United States in 500m speed skating

Team USA's Erin Jackson won a brilliant gold in the women's 500m speed skating on Sunday. Jackson, 29, went in the penultimate pair and her time of 26.71 seconds was enough to see her take gold in Beijing ahead of early leader Takagi Miho. She started quickly, beating Takagi's first split by 0.02 seconds and she maintained that to end up winning by 0.08 seconds.
SPORTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
France
Country
South Korea
NewsBreak
Gold
Place
Beijing, CN
Country
Hungary
Country
Netherlands
NewsBreak
Tokyo Olympics
Country
China
NewsBreak
Sports
AFP

Russian teen Valieva allowed to skate again at Beijing Olympics

Russian teenage figure skater Kamila Valieva can compete again at the Beijing Olympics after sport's top court said on Monday that she should not be suspended for failing a drugs test. The day before she received the result, Valieva helped Russia win the figure skating team title in Beijing, producing a dazzling performance as she became the first woman to land a quadruple jump in Olympic competition.
SPORTS
ABC News

Team USA holds off Germany, wins Group A in men's ice hockey

The U.S. won Group A and earned a bye into the medal round quarterfinals with a 3-2 win over Germany in their men's ice hockey preliminary round finale on Sunday. The Americans entered the game needing only a win or a regulation tie to secure the top seed in their group. They finished with a 3-0-0 record and won't play again until Wednesday, Feb. 16.
SPORTS
WGAU

Olympics Live: Russian skater blames grandfather's medicine

BEIJING — (AP) — The Latest on the Beijing Winter Olympics:. Kamila Valieva’s lawyers say the Russian skater failed a doping test before the Olympics because of contamination from medication her grandfather was taking. Denis Oswald says part of the 15-year-old's defense is “contamination which happened with...
SPORTS
tmj4.com

How to watch Alpine skiing men’s giant slalom at 2022 Winter Olympics

After a pair of thrilling speed races on "The Rock," the men’s Alpine skiing program at the 2022 Winter Olympics moves to the unforgiving Ice River technical course for the men’s giant slalom Saturday night into Sunday morning. NBC and Peacock have live coverage of all the action.
SPORTS
ABC News

ABC News

544K+
Followers
135K+
Post
287M+
Views
ABOUT

Straightforward news, context and analysis.

 https://abcnews.go.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy