Burnley vs Liverpool LIVE: Premier League result, final score and reaction today

Follow live updates as Liverpool FC face a trip to Burnley in the Premier League , one of three early kick-offs to be staged this afternoon. The Reds are aiming to keep pace with Manchester City after the Premier League leaders re-established their 12-point lead at the top of the table thanks to a 4-0 win over Norwich on Saturday night. Jurgen Klopp’s side are on a run of three wins in a row in the Premier League, although the Liverpool manager was dismissive of their chances of catching City in the Premier League title race following Thursday’s 2-0 win over Leicester at Anfield .

Diogo Jota continued his goalscoring form on a night which also saw Luis Diaz make his first Premier League start and Mohamed Salah return following Egypt’s Africa Cup of Nations defeat to Senegal last weekend. Sadio Mane , who scored the winning penalty in Senegal’s triumph, could return today as Liverpool visit Turf Moor, where they find a Burnley side at the bottom of the table under Sean Dyche. The Clarets are unbeaten in three following the midweek draw with Manchester United , however, but are desperate for a win to boost their survival chances.

Follow live updates from Burnley vs Liverpool below, plus scores from Tottenham vs Wolves and Newcastle vs Aston Villa, in the day’s other early kick-offs: