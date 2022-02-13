ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Burnley vs Liverpool LIVE: Premier League result, final score and reaction today

Follow live updates as Liverpool FC face a trip to Burnley in the Premier League , one of three early kick-offs to be staged this afternoon. The Reds are aiming to keep pace with Manchester City after the Premier League leaders re-established their 12-point lead at the top of the table thanks to a 4-0 win over Norwich on Saturday night. Jurgen Klopp’s side are on a run of three wins in a row in the Premier League, although the Liverpool manager was dismissive of their chances of catching City in the Premier League title race following Thursday’s 2-0 win over Leicester at Anfield .

Diogo Jota continued his goalscoring form on a night which also saw Luis Diaz make his first Premier League start and Mohamed Salah return following Egypt’s Africa Cup of Nations defeat to Senegal last weekend. Sadio Mane , who scored the winning penalty in Senegal’s triumph, could return today as Liverpool visit Turf Moor, where they find a Burnley side at the bottom of the table under Sean Dyche. The Clarets are unbeaten in three following the midweek draw with Manchester United , however, but are desperate for a win to boost their survival chances.

Follow live updates from Burnley vs Liverpool below, plus scores from Tottenham vs Wolves and Newcastle vs Aston Villa, in the day’s other early kick-offs:

The Independent

Fabinho strike helps Liverpool grind out victory over Burnley

Fabinho’s fifth goal in seven matches helped Liverpool grind out a 1-0 victory over Burnley in testing conditions to maintain their pursuit of Manchester City.With rain seemingly blowing around Turf Moor in three different directions at the same time, the conditions seemed ideal for an upset – one Jurgen Klopp’s side could ill-afford starting the game 12 points off the leaders.But even though the visitors reunited their famed original front three of Sadio Mane, Mohamed Salah and Roberto Firmino for the first time since the end of October, it was their new-found goalscoring midfielder who made the breakthrough.Great win, guys....
FOX Sports

Liverpool beats Burnley 1-0, keeps in sight of City in EPL

BURNLEY, England (AP) — Liverpool isn’t letting up in its pursuit of Manchester City in the Premier League title race. A 1-0 win over last-place Burnley in challenging conditions at Turf Moor returned second-place Liverpool to within nine points of City on Sunday. The Reds also have a...
LFCTransferRoom

Report: Liverpool Weighing Up A Summer Move For Serie A Star, Will Face Competition From Atletico Madrid & Juventus

After the signing of Luis Diaz from FC Porto in the January transfer window, Liverpool are now setting their sights on Serie A for a possible next move according to a report. The Reds made their move for the Colombian international after Tottenham Hostpur had bid for him, forcing Liverpool to bring forward their interest for a player that was earmarked as a summer target originally.
NESN

Liverpool Vs. Burnley: Fabinho Scores Lone Goal In Reds’ Win

Fabinho’s close-range finish late in the first half — his fifth goal in his last seven appearances for the Reds — settled Sunday?s Premier League clash. Jürgen Klopp’s side has now won their last six matches in all competitions and sits second in the top-flight table, nine points behind leaders Manchester City — over whom they hold a game in hand — and seven above Chelsea in third.
newschain

Virgil Van Dijk is back to his best – Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp

Liverpool defender Virgil Van Dijk is back to his best with perfect timing for the remainder of the season, according to manager Jurgen Klopp. The Netherlands captain was in imposing form during the Reds’ hard-fought 1-0 victory at Burnley which helped maintain their pursuit of leaders Manchester City, who hold a nine-point advantage having played one match more.
BBC

Inter v Liverpool: Pick your Reds XI

The Champions League returns this week - and Jurgen Klopp has some nice selection dilemmas to ponder as he takes Liverpool to face Inter in Milan. Would you stick with a front three of Mohamed Salah, Sadio Mane and Roberto Firmino? Or should the prolific Diogo Jota be in the starting line-up? And who's partnering Fabinho and Jordan Henderson in midfield?
The Independent

Fabinho making the most of tactical tweak, says Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp admits matchwinner Fabinho would have scored more goals in his career had he afforded the midfielder more opportunity.The Brazil international’s fifth goal in eight matches five minutes before half-time helped his side grind out a 1-0 victory over Burnley in testing conditions at Turf Moor.None of his team-mates have scored more since the turn of the year, and Klopp said part of the uptick had been a change in tactics.“He would have probably scored more goals for Liverpool if I would have put him in the box around offensive set-pieces,” said the Reds boss.“Only recently we...
LFCTransferRoom

Player Ratings: Burnley 0-1 Liverpool

Turf Moor witnessed a clash between Liverpool and home side Burnley this afternoon. Sean Dyche's side, who are unbeaten at home in the league since last September, currently sit at the bottom of the table, rubbing their hands at the prospect of causing an upset for second played Liverpool. In...
