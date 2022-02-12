ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
College Sports

Men's Basketball Defeated By Le Moyne

scsuowls.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSYRACUSE, N.Y. - The Southern Connecticut State University men's basketball team lost to Le Moyne, 78-62, in a Northeast 10 Conference matchup at Ted Grant Court on Saturday, Feb. 12, 2022. The Owls falls to 6-14 overall and 3-11 in the NE10, while the Dolphins improve to 11-12 overall and 7-9...

scsuowls.com

Comments / 0

Related
Times Union

UAlbany women hold on for "statement" win over Vermont

ALBANY — In a battle between the America East’s top two defenses, the University at Albany women’s basketball team held on for a 54-52 win over Vermont Saturday afternoon at SEFCU Arena. The Catamounts allowed just one made field goal in the fourth quarter, a jump shot...
ALBANY, NY
merrimackathletics.com

Women's Basketball Drops Back and Forth Contest Against Central Connecticut

NEW BRITAIN, Conn. – The Merrimack College Women's basketball team competed from start to finish in their matchup against Central Connecticut State University on Friday evening. In a matchup where it seemed like every shot had an answer, the Blue Devils eventually came away with this one by a score of 75-64. The Warriors were led tonight by senior guard, Kate Mager, who finished the game with a team high 12 points while shooting 4-10 from the field. Fellow senior, Carla Balague, finished right behind Mager with 11 points and five rebounds. Merrimack had three players who were very close to achieving triple doubles as graduate student, Paige McCormick, finished this one with seven points and seven rebounds. Junior, Jayme DeCesare, had another complete performance as she capped off this one with nine points, nine rebounds, and five assists. Sophomore, Teneisia Brown, returned to form as she collected eight points and nine rebounds to round off the top performers for Merrimack.
NEW BRITAIN, CT
Boston Herald

Boston Herald EMass Top 25 girls basketball rankings

4. Woburn (17-0) 5. St. Mary’s (18-2) 12. Central Catholic (11-4) 13. Bridgewater-Raynham (12-4) 14. East Bridgewater (16-1) 21. Malden Catholic (14-1) 24. Lincoln-Sudbury (12-4) 25. Brookline (13-4) ON THE BENCH: Bishop Fenwick (10-5), Newburyport (14-2), Bedford (14-2), Needham (12-5), Lexington (12-4), Reading (12-4), Hingham (11-4), Dennis-Yarmouth (12-2)
BOSTON, MA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Connecticut State
UC Daily Campus

Women’s Hockey: There’s no place like the road

In the second-to-last weekend series of the regular season, the UConn women’s hockey team took on Providence in a home-and-home set on Friday and Saturday. The Huskies hoped to build on their impressive record and win the season series against the Friars, who battled to a shootout early in the season that saw Providence come out on top.
PROVIDENCE, RI
bceagles.com

Eagles Grind Out Road Win at Merrimack

NORTH ANDOVER, Mass. – Kelly Browne scored the game-winning goal with under 90 seconds to play in the third period as the Boston College women's hockey team grinded out a 3-2 win over Merrimack on Saturday night at Lawler Rink. For the second consecutive day, the Eagles and Warriors...
NORTH ANDOVER, MA
GoPSUsports.com

Men's Tennis Defeats Liberty, 4-3

UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. – With a huge comeback win on court five, Miko Eala clinched the victory for the Penn State men's tennis team (4-2) over Liberty, 4-3, Friday night at the Indoor Tennis Center. "This was a great tennis match," said head coach Jeff Zinn. "They took it...
TENNIS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Saint Michael#Dolphins#Boston#Ted Grant Court#Ne10
bentleyfalcons.com

Lawrence Scores 32 as Bentley Remains in Control of NE10 Northeast Division

WALTHAM, Mass. – Graduate guard Colton Lawrence (Myerstown, Pa./ELCO HS) scored 22 of his 32 points during a dominating second half as Bentley University, ranked number 21 in Division II, pulled away after the break for an 87-68 win over Southern New Hampshire University in Northeast-10 Conference men's basketball Saturday afternoon at the Dana Center.
WALTHAM, MA
Stamford Advocate

Connecticut’s top high school boys basketball performances from Week 8

Donovan Clingan, Bristol Central: Scored 51 points, breaking his own school single-game scoring record, in the Rams’ 83-67 win over Windsor. Clingan also had 31 rebounds and nine blocked shots. Also scored 34 points in the Rams’ 68-40 victory over Lewis Mills. Clingan became the school’s all-time leading scorer, surpassing Martin Huckaby (Howard), and the city of Bristol’s, surpassing Kerry Edwards (Manhattan College).
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
College
Syracuse University
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
umassathletics.com

UMass Secures 69-67 Win Over Saint Joseph’s On Camby Day

AMHERST, Mass. – The UMass starting backcourt combined for 18 assists and just two turnovers as the Minutemen closed out a two-game homestand with a bounce back win over Saint Joseph's on Saturday at the Mullins Center, 69-67. The Minutemen (11-12 Overall, 4-7 Atlantic 10) trailed by five with under seven minutes remaining and outscored the Hawks (10-13 Overall, 4-8 Atlantic 10) by seven to secure the two-point win in a game that saw 21 lead changes and six ties.
COLLEGE SPORTS
scsuowls.com

SCSU Gymnastics Finishes Second At Tonry Invitational

NEW HAVEN, Conn. – Southern Connecticut gymnastics finished second at the four-time Barbara & Don Tonry Invitational at Yale University John J. Lee Amphitheater, finishing behind host Yale and ahead of Bridgeport and Springfield. Hanna Zebdi led the Owls with scores of 9.6 on the Vault and a career-best...
NEW HAVEN, CT
bowdoin.edu

Women's Basketball Loses Home Finale to Wesleyan

BRUNSWICK, Maine – The Wesleyan University women's basketball team defeated Bowdoin in Morrell Gymnasium for the first time since 2008, 81-60, on Sunday afternoon. The Cardinals improve to 11-12 (4-6 NESCAC) while the Polar Bears fall to 16-8 (5-5). Complete NESCAC Tournament pairings will be announced on Monday. Game...
BRUNSWICK, ME
ctwrestling.com

Tight win for Danbury; Another ECC title for Killingly; Simsbury captures CCC

Saturday night may not have been a restful evening for Fairfield Ward head coach Jason Shaughnessy. His No. 3 Mustangs came with 3½ points of Danbury but the Hatters prevailed with their tenth straight FCIAC tournament championship, 225½ to 221, at New Canaan High School. It’s the closest finish in the tournament since Warde beat Danbury in 2010 by eight points.
DANBURY, CT
southernmainehuskies.com

Men’s Hockey Celebrates Senior Day Against Babson

GORHAM, Maine. – Matt Wiesner (Newport Beach, Calif.) and Paul Boutoussov (Dana Point, Calif.) each scored twice as the Babson College Beavers took down the University of Southern Maine Huskies 6-2 in Gorham on Saturday. Prior to the game, the Huskies honored their eight seniors: Jonathan Bartuccio-Pereira (St. Bruno,...
GORHAM, ME
MassLive.com

Destiney Philoxy scores 26 points, leads UMass women’s basketball past Duquesne, 89-59

AMHERST – Senior Destiney Philoxy recorded a season best 26 points, nine rebounds and nine assists, as the University of Massachusetts women’s basketball topped Duquesne University, 89-59, on Sunday afternoon at the Mullins Center. The Senior Day win improves UMass to 20-5 on the season, tying the program record of the most wins in a single season with the 1995-96 and 2019-20 seasons.
AMHERST, MA

Comments / 0

Community Policy