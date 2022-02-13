ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sports

Roeiseland makes biathlon history with third Olympic gold in 10km pursuit

By Noa Covell
kadn.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleMarte Olsbu Roeiseland of Norway continued her winning...

www.kadn.com

Comments / 0

Related
POPSUGAR

Erin Jackson Glides to History With Her Olympic Gold Medal in Speed Skating

Erin Jackson was all smiles on Feb. 13 when she crossed the finish line in the Beijing Olympics 500-meter speed skating event. It's the shortest race in speed skating (otherwise known as long track speed skating), and Jackson's first-place victory made history as the first time a Black woman speed skater claimed an Olympic medal, let alone gold, NBC Olympics reports. It was also reportedly the first instance since 2002 that an American woman won an individual Olympic speed skating medal and the first time since 1994 that an American woman earned 500-meter Olympic gold.
SPORTS
abc17news.com

American Erin Jackson wins 500m speed skating gold at Winter Olympics after teammate gave up spot

US speed skater Erin Jackson won the women’s 500m gold medal at the Winter Olympics in a time of 37.04 on Sunday. Jackson almost missed competing in the 500m at the Olympics after she had slipped during qualifying trials, but her teammate and friend Brittany Bowe gave up her own spot to ensure the world No. 1 was able to go to Beijing — and it paid off.
SPORTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Biathlon
The Independent

Winter Olympics: Irate snowboarding commentator destroys judges on air over controversial low score

An irate Winter Olympics TV commentator blasted judges in the snowboarding halfpipe final after they handed the eventual gold medalist a controversial low score.NBC’sTodd Richards slammed the panel after they only gave the Japanese star Ayumu Hirano 91.75, despite him becoming the first person to land the sport’s hardest trick in an Olympics.Richards watched on as Hirano pulled off a triple cork on his second run, and even declared “it’s over” and “no one will touch that run.”The commentator, who competed in the event in 1998 for Team USA, predicted “a 98” for the run and was livid when...
SPORTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Norway
NewsBreak
Gold
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Tokyo Olympics
kadn.com

Boe brothers sandwich 10km sprint podium, Maillet earns silver

Norway’s biathletes continued to prove that they are a force to be reckoned with on the Olympic stage. Norwegian biathlon champion Johannes Thingnes Boe was joined by his brother Tarjei Boe and French rival Quentin Fillon Maillet on the men's 10km sprint biathlon podium. Source: https://www.nbcolympics.com/news/boe-brothers-sandwich-10km-sprint-podium-maillet-earns-silver.
CYCLING
tmj4.com

How to watch Alpine skiing men’s giant slalom at 2022 Winter Olympics

After a pair of thrilling speed races on "The Rock," the men’s Alpine skiing program at the 2022 Winter Olympics moves to the unforgiving Ice River technical course for the men’s giant slalom Saturday night into Sunday morning. NBC and Peacock have live coverage of all the action.
SPORTS
kadn.com

Slovenia sets sights on team gold in last ski jumping event at the 2022 Winter Olympics

The Slovenian team has found their way onto the steps of the ski jumping podium more times than favorites Germany and Norway. They looked for their fourth Olympic medal in the men’s team event and concluded the ski jumping program at the 2022 Winter Olympics. Source: https://www.nbcolympics.com/news/slovenia-sets-sights-team-gold-last-ski-jumping-event-2022-winter-olympics.
SPORTS
kadn.com

Quentin Fillon Maillet seeks redemption in 10km sprint after 2018 Olympics

France’s Quentin Fillon Maillet was on the hunt for his second individual Olympic gold medal at the 2022 Winter Olympics in the men’s 10km sprint after placing 48th place in the same event in 2018. Source: https://www.nbcolympics.com/news/quentin-fillon-maillet-seeks-redemption-10km-sprint-after-2018-olympics.
CYCLING
kadn.com

Team USA's Humphries and Meyers Taylor go for monobob gold

Team USA's Kaillie Humphries and Elana Meyers Taylor, arguably the two best monobob athletes in the world, compete in the discipline's first Olympic appearance. Source: https://www.nbcolympics.com/news/womens-monobob-preview.
SPORTS
kadn.com

Day 8: 2022 Winter Olympics Medal Count Update

Team USA claimed a single medal on Day 8 of the 2022 Winter Olympics, a gold one, as six more medal events were contested in Beijing. Source: https://www.nbcolympics.com/news/day-8-2022-winter-olympics-medal-count-update.
SPORTS
NBC Sports

Quentin Fillon Maillet Wins 4th 2022 Olympics Medal With Biathlon Pursuit Gold

It’s rare to have a perfect day as an athlete, but that’s essentially what Quentin Fillon Maillet pulled off to win the men’s biathlon 12.5km pursuit on Sunday. The 29-year-old Frenchman was 20-for-20 on his rifle shots after starting the event 26 seconds behind Norway’s Johannes Thingnes Boe, who had the advantage due to his gold medal victory in the sprint. Boe had an inaccurate day amid snowy conditions, missing seven shots and ultimately finishing fifth.
SPORTS

Comments / 0

Community Policy