In today’s NHL rumors rundown, the Seattle Kraken will be sitting down with defenseman Mark Giordano to discuss a trade and the Florida Panthers are among the teams rumored to be interested. Meanwhile, the Edmonton Oilers might make adding a right-shot defenseman a priority over changing the look of their goaltending. Are the Montreal Canadiens interested in hiring Vincent Lecavalier and could the Vegas Golden Knights get around the need to trade players by placing Mark Stone on LTIR? Finally, Sean Couturier is done for the season, when will the Flyers start selling?

NHL ・ 2 DAYS AGO