Environment

LOCAL WEATHER SUNDAY 2-13-22

navarrenewspaper.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleLocal weather report for Sunday, February 13. This report updates during the day. Today our temperatures will range from a low of 32° to...

www.navarrenewspaper.com

localdvm.com

Dry start for Valentine’s Day but it will be cold!

Good Sunday! Snow will begin to move out of the area later on tonight as the low pressure will be heading to the northeast. Light lingering snow showers are still possible before sunset. The two main concerns that we are keeping our eye out for tonight are the wind chills. Wind chill advisories are in place along the Allegheny Front in WV and VA, where they are expected to drop into the single digits. There is a possibility that we can continue to see snow showers across the Allegheny front tonight. They will begin to clear out as we head into early Monday, and sunshine will return for the start of the workweek, but temperatures will remain pretty chilly. Temperatures for Monday will struggle to reach the freezing mark. High pressure will begin to make its way into our area for Monday, giving us drier conditions. High temperatures will start to reach the 40’s as we head into Tuesday, and sunshine will continue for our Tuesday. We will continue to see a warming trend as we head into Wednesday and Thursday as temperatures reach the 50’s and 60’s. We will continue to see dry conditions for our Wednesday; however, a cold front will work its way into our area Thursday afternoon, bringing us rain. Heavy rain could fall at times, and there is a chance for a severe weather threat due to the strong winds and the possibility of flooding. Winds are expected to gust between 22-31 mph. We do start to dry out for the rest of the weekend.
ENVIRONMENT
kptv.com

Sunday morning FOX 12 weather forecast (2/13)

Sunday, February 13th, 5:00 A.M. High temperature records were broken Friday and tied yesterday here in Portland. And we've got a third day in record territory!. Today will be another sunny day to start with high pressure still in place. Winds should also be decreasing and becoming more southerly through the day. The biggest change will be the return of clouds today. Expect to see high clouds by lunch time, then increasing cloud cover through the evening. Still, temperatures should reach the low 60s for most of the metro area.
PORTLAND, OR
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
navarrenewspaper.com

LOCAL WEATHER MONDAY 2-14-22

Local weather report for Monday, February 14. This report updates during the day. Today our temperatures will range from a low of 34° to a high of 59°. Sunrise is 6:29 AM and Sunset 5:35 PM . Sunny . There is a 0% chance of rain in the morning , 0% chance of rain in the afternoon and 0% chance of rain during the evening.
ENVIRONMENT
crossroadstoday.com

Sunday PM Weather (2/13) Sunshine for your Sunday

Tonight: Mostly clear and cold. Low: 35. Winds: Light. Monday: Sunny and mild. High: 68. Winds: S 10 mph. Extended forecast: Wednesday through Sunday. Highs in the 60’s and 70’s, lows 30’s to near 60, partly cloudy skies. Rain chance Wednesday. Synopsis: Nice weather today, as high...
ENVIRONMENT
mypanhandle.com

Evening Weather Forecast 2-13-22

Tonight’s temperatures will drop steadily overnight, with many areas reaching near to below freezing. Added breezes of 5-15 mph from the north and west could make it feel even cooler. It will be a chilly start on Monday, but the sun will shine and keep things cheery throughout the...
ENVIRONMENT
oc-breeze.com

Seven day local weather forecast for Feb. 13 through Feb. 19

Seven day local weather forecast for Feb. 13 through Feb. 19. Heat advisoriy in effect until February 13 at 6 p.m. Details for seven day local weather forecast for Feb. 13 through Feb. 19. 29. Sunday: Sunny, with a high near 89. Calm wind becoming southwest around 5 mph in...
LOS ALAMITOS, CA
KOMU

Forecast: Mild to begin the week, rain/snow chances into Wednesday

After a chilly weekend, we are treated to a milder stretch of days beginning on Valentine's Day! However, rain and snow does return to the region in just a few days. Over the weekend, temps only reached the 20s and 30s with brisk wind chills at times. that changes starting today. Monday's temps will start in the 20s, quickly rising back to near 50 degrees this afternoon. Skies will be sunny too.
ENVIRONMENT
ClickOnDetroit.com

Metro Detroit weather: Frigid Sunday night after Super Bowl snow

DETROIT – Welcome to Sunday night, Motown. Numerous snow showers and squalls are gone, and arctic air has set up camp for the night. Snuggle weather remains for Valentine’s Day, tomorrow, with a few snowflakes returning. Higher temps arrive midweek then it rains, it snows and temperatures fall again.
LIVONIA, MI

