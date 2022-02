A total of £82.6 million will be spent expanding teams within GP practices and modernising their systems, the Health Secretary has said.The funding will allow other healthcare professionals such as physiotherapists and nurses to be based at practices, giving GPs more time with patients who need their skills, such as suspected cancer cases.Telephone systems in practices will also be upgraded to reduce call-waiting times for patients.The money is the final allocation from the four-year fund the Scottish Government agreed with GPs in 2018.Health Secretary Humza Yousaf said: “GP surgeries provide a wide range of services, supporting both the physical and...

HEALTH ・ 7 DAYS AGO