Slovakia's Juraj Slafkovsky, 17, is taking the Olympics by storm

By Ryan Quigley
actionnewsnow.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleSlovakia's Juraj Slafkovsky, the youngest player competing...

www.actionnewsnow.com

The Independent

Winter Olympics: Irate snowboarding commentator destroys judges on air over controversial low score

An irate Winter Olympics TV commentator blasted judges in the snowboarding halfpipe final after they handed the eventual gold medalist a controversial low score.NBC’sTodd Richards slammed the panel after they only gave the Japanese star Ayumu Hirano 91.75, despite him becoming the first person to land the sport’s hardest trick in an Olympics.Richards watched on as Hirano pulled off a triple cork on his second run, and even declared “it’s over” and “no one will touch that run.”The commentator, who competed in the event in 1998 for Team USA, predicted “a 98” for the run and was livid when...
SPORTS
The Independent

Slalom winner Vlhova leaving Olympics early with ankle issue

Slalom gold medalist Petra Vlhova is leaving the Beijing Olympics early due to an inflamed left ankle tendon and will miss the Alpine combined event in which she would have been a challenger to Mikaela Shiffrin the favorite in the race.“Having reached her goal of gold in the slalom and considering this small physical problem, we are putting the priority on her next goals and we don’t want to risk making things worse by aiming for a medal in the combined,” Mauro Pini, Vlhova’s coach, told The Associated Press on Sunday.By winning the slalom four days ago, Vlhova...
SPORTS
actionnewsnow.com

In uncertain times, Papadakis/Cizeron rely on years experience to reach gold

Gabriella Papadakis and Guillaume Cizeron won gold in the 2022 Winter Olympics ice dance by the largest margin using the modern scoring system. After the two have competed sparingly through COVID, it's their nearly 20 years of skating together that carried them to the Promised Land. Source: https://www.nbcolympics.com/news/uncertain-times-papadakis-cizeron-rely-years-experience-reach-gold.
SPORTS
Reuters

Ice hockey-Finland reach quarter-finals with comeback win over Sweden

BEIJING, Feb 13 (Reuters) - Finland mounted a stunning comeback to beat local rivals Sweden 4-3 in overtime in a penalty-riddled Group C battle to claim top spot and a place in the quarter-finals of the men's Olympic ice hockey tournament. Finland, Russian Olympic Committee (ROC) and the United States...
SPORTS
Norwalk Hour

Slafkovsky, 17, among standout stars in hockey at Olympics

BEIJING (AP) — The best player so far in the men’s hockey tournament at the Olympics is also the youngest. Juraj Slafkovsky of Slovakia is six weeks away from his 18th birthday and already drawing comparisons to Jaromir Jagr. The 6-foot-2, 218-pound forward is tied for the most goals at the Olympics with four. Slovakia coach Craig Ramsay said Slafkovsky actually reminds him of New York Islanders great and Hall of Famer Clark Gillies.
NHL
actionnewsnow.com

Slovenia sets sights on team gold in last ski jumping event at the 2022 Winter Olympics

The Slovenian team has found their way onto the steps of the ski jumping podium more times than favorites Germany and Norway. They looked for their fourth Olympic medal in the men’s team event and concluded the ski jumping program at the 2022 Winter Olympics. Source: https://www.nbcolympics.com/news/slovenia-sets-sights-team-gold-last-ski-jumping-event-2022-winter-olympics.
SPORTS
Roanoke Times

Russians take Olympic gold in women's cross-country relay

ZHANGJIAKOU, China (AP) — The Russian team started strong and finished strong Saturday in the women's four-person relay, winning another Olympic gold medal in cross-country skiing. Yulia Stupak broke away early with nine women chasing. On the next leg, Natalia Nepryaeva was chased down by Katharina Hennig of Germany.
SPORTS
BBC

England U20s lose to Italy for first time in Six Nations

Coverage: Rewatch the match in full on BBC iPlayer. England suffered their first defeat by Italy in the Under-20s Six Nations as two Nicolo Teneggi penalties secured victory for the hosts in Treviso. The visitors struggled to penetrate Italy's impressive defence and paid for their own ill discipline. Teneggi claimed...
WORLD
actionnewsnow.com

Mikaela Shiffrin to enter women's downhill at Winter Olympics

Mikaela Shiffrin will enter the women’s downhill event at the 2022 Winter Olympics, she revealed following the third and final training run Monday. Source: https://www.nbcolympics.com/news/mikaela-shiffrin-enter-womens-downhill-winter-olympics.
SPORTS
The Hockey News

NHL Draft Prospect Slafkovsky Shining Bright at Olympic Games

All aboard the Juraj Slafkosvky hype train. Through the men's Olympic hockey preliminary round, Slafkovsky finished tied for first with four goals - an incredible feat given he's been in Slovakia's bottom-six the whole time. Oh, and he's just 17. It's been an incredible Olympic debut for the young forward,...
NHL
Reuters

Olympics-Biathlon-Fillon Maillet wins 12.5km pursuit gold for France

ZHANGJIAKOU, China, Feb 13 (Reuters) - Quentin Fillon Maillet of France won the men’s biathlon 12.5km pursuit gold medal at the Beijing Olympics on Sunday. Tarjei Boe of Norway took the silver and Eduard Latypov representing the Russian Olympic Committee won bronze. (Reporting by Mitch Phillips, editing by Ken Ferris)
SPORTS
actionnewsnow.com

Day 9: 2022 Winter Olympics Medal Count Update

See the live medal count for full medal standings and results from the 2022 Winter Olympics, updated in real-time throughout each competition day. Source: https://www.nbcolympics.com/news/day-9-2022-winter-olympics-medal-count-update.
SPORTS
UPI News

Austria, Slovenia, Germany top podium in men's ski jumping final

Feb. 14 (UPI) -- Austria's Stefan Kraft, Daniel Huber, Jan Hoerl and Manuel Fettner totaled a 942.7 to edge Slovenia and Germany for gold in the men's team ski jumping final in the 2022 Winter Games on Monday in Zhangjiakou, China. Lovro Kos, Cene Prevc, Timi Zajc and Peter Prevc...
SPORTS
actionnewsnow.com

Kamila Valieva allowed to compete in women's singles at the 2022 Winter Olympics

Kamila Valieva was cleared to compete in the women's singles event at the 2022 Winter Olympics after the Court of Arbitration for Sport ruled on her Olympic eligibility Monday morning in Beijing. Source: https://www.nbcolympics.com/news/kamila-valieva-allowed-compete-womens-singles-2022-winter-olympics.
SPORTS

