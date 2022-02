Following green days, Bitcoin encountered resistance at $45K. Together with the negative momentum of the global markets, Bitcoin got heavily rejected and retraced below $42K. Looking at the Stablecoin Supply Ratio, there is a substantial amount of ‘dry powder’ sitting aside, indicating the potential buying power. Meanwhile, the price action sees a pullback phase back to the latest crossed dynamic resistance level. All in all, this short-term correction is a healthy step for a reliable price recovery.

MARKETS ・ 1 DAY AGO