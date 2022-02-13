ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Slovakia's Juraj Slafkovsky, 17, is taking the Olympics by storm

By Ryan Quigley
WKTV
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleSlovakia's Juraj Slafkovsky, the youngest player competing...

www.wktv.com

The Independent

Winter Olympics: Irate snowboarding commentator destroys judges on air over controversial low score

An irate Winter Olympics TV commentator blasted judges in the snowboarding halfpipe final after they handed the eventual gold medalist a controversial low score.NBC’sTodd Richards slammed the panel after they only gave the Japanese star Ayumu Hirano 91.75, despite him becoming the first person to land the sport’s hardest trick in an Olympics.Richards watched on as Hirano pulled off a triple cork on his second run, and even declared “it’s over” and “no one will touch that run.”The commentator, who competed in the event in 1998 for Team USA, predicted “a 98” for the run and was livid when...
Reuters

Olympics-Biathlon-Fillon Maillet wins 12.5km pursuit gold for France

ZHANGJIAKOU, China, Feb 13 (Reuters) - Quentin Fillon Maillet of France won the men’s biathlon 12.5km pursuit gold medal at the Beijing Olympics on Sunday. Tarjei Boe of Norway took the silver and Eduard Latypov representing the Russian Olympic Committee won bronze. (Reporting by Mitch Phillips, editing by Ken Ferris)
The Independent

Slalom winner Vlhova leaving Olympics early with ankle issue

Slalom gold medalist Petra Vlhova is leaving the Beijing Olympics early due to an inflamed left ankle tendon and will miss the Alpine combined event in which she would have been a challenger to Mikaela Shiffrin the favorite in the race.“Having reached her goal of gold in the slalom and considering this small physical problem, we are putting the priority on her next goals and we don’t want to risk making things worse by aiming for a medal in the combined,” Mauro Pini, Vlhova’s coach, told The Associated Press on Sunday.By winning the slalom four days ago, Vlhova...
Reuters

Ice hockey-Finland reach quarter-finals with comeback win over Sweden

BEIJING, Feb 13 (Reuters) - Finland mounted a stunning comeback to beat local rivals Sweden 4-3 in overtime in a penalty-riddled Group C battle to claim top spot and a place in the quarter-finals of the men's Olympic ice hockey tournament. Finland, Russian Olympic Committee (ROC) and the United States...
Norwalk Hour

Slafkovsky, 17, among standout stars in hockey at Olympics

BEIJING (AP) — The best player so far in the men’s hockey tournament at the Olympics is also the youngest. Juraj Slafkovsky of Slovakia is six weeks away from his 18th birthday and already drawing comparisons to Jaromir Jagr. The 6-foot-2, 218-pound forward is tied for the most goals at the Olympics with four. Slovakia coach Craig Ramsay said Slafkovsky actually reminds him of New York Islanders great and Hall of Famer Clark Gillies.
WKTV

Slovenia sets sights on team gold in last ski jumping event at the 2022 Winter Olympics

The Slovenian team has found their way onto the steps of the ski jumping podium more times than favorites Germany and Norway. They looked for their fourth Olympic medal in the men’s team event and concluded the ski jumping program at the 2022 Winter Olympics. Source: https://www.nbcolympics.com/news/slovenia-sets-sights-team-gold-last-ski-jumping-event-2022-winter-olympics.
WKTV

Roeiseland makes biathlon history with third Olympic gold in 10km pursuit

Marte Olsbu Roeiseland of Norway continued her winning streak at the 2022 Winter Olympics and transferred her sprint success into pursuit gold to earn her fourth Olympic medal at these Games. Source: https://www.nbcolympics.com/news/roeiseland-makes-biathlon-history-third-olympic-gold-10km-pursuit.
kion546.com

Russians take Olympic gold in women’s cross-country relay

ZHANGJIAKOU, China (AP) — The Russian team started strong and finished strong in the women’s four-person relay and won another Olympic gold medal in cross-country skiing. Yulia Stupak broke away early with nine women chasing. The Germans briefly took the lead on the last lap with Russian skier Veronika Stepanova just behind Sofie Krehl. But Stepanova pulled away on the final climb and won in 53 minutes, 41 seconds. Germany took silver. Sweden edged Finland for bronze. The four-person relay began as a mass-start with 18 racers. Each woman skied two laps on a 2.5-kilometer course. The first two skiers raced in the classic style and the last two in freestyle.
WKTV

Woods Valley Ski Team talks Olympic inspiration

The world watched an emotional slip by Olympic Alpine Skier Mikaela Shiffrin in Beijing this week. The Woods Valley Ski team was watching too, taking note and learning valuable lessons from the 2022 Winter Games.
BBC

England U20s lose to Italy for first time in Six Nations

Coverage: Rewatch the match in full on BBC iPlayer. England suffered their first defeat by Italy in the Under-20s Six Nations as two Nicolo Teneggi penalties secured victory for the hosts in Treviso. The visitors struggled to penetrate Italy's impressive defence and paid for their own ill discipline. Teneggi claimed...
WKTV

Quentin Fillon Maillet is 4-for-4 after sealing 12.5km pursuit gold

France’s Quentin Fillon Maillet shot clean in the range, hitting all 20 targets to secure his second gold at the 2022 Winter Olympics with a time of 39:07.5. Maillet’s medal tally at the 2022 Winter Olympics was brought to four with two gold and two silver medals. Source:...
WKTV

Day 9: 2022 Winter Olympics Medal Count Update

See the live medal count for full medal standings and results from the 2022 Winter Olympics, updated in real-time throughout each competition day. Source: https://www.nbcolympics.com/news/day-9-2022-winter-olympics-medal-count-update.
