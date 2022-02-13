One Nation w/ Brian Kilmeade - Saturday, February 12

"After months of trying to convince anti-vaxxers, anti-maskers, and anti-social distancers that lifesaving measures are both for their own good and for that of others," many people are frustrated and some may even give in to gloating when a prominent anti-vaxxer dies of COVID-19, Fr. James Martin writes in a New York Times essay. But "crowing over someone's suffering or demise" is "cruel," and "no matter how much I disagree with anti-vaxxers, I know that schadenfreude over their deaths is a dead end."

PUBLIC HEALTH ・ 13 DAYS AGO