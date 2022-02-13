ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
One Nation w/ Brian Kilmeade - Saturday, February 12

By The Journal Editorial Report
Fox News
 1 day ago

Fox News

Special Report w/ Bret Baier - Wednesday, February 9

BRET BAIER
Brian Kilmeade
Fox News

The Journal Editorial Report - Saturday, February 5

Fox News

Bill Hemmer reveals lucky Bengals outfit for Super Bowl

Fox News

Dana Perino & Emily Compagno Top 5 Life Lessons

The FOX Top 5 podcast. From greatest Presidential quotes, to favorite family traditions, to guilty pleasures… Join your favorite FOX News anchors, reporters and personalities every week, as they pair up to share their top five lists on a wide range of topics. This week, co-host of America’s Newsroom...
The Week

MSNBC's Chris Hayes very carefully suggests Fox News inform viewers when anti-vax guests die of COVID

"After months of trying to convince anti-vaxxers, anti-maskers, and anti-social distancers that lifesaving measures are both for their own good and for that of others," many people are frustrated and some may even give in to gloating when a prominent anti-vaxxer dies of COVID-19, Fr. James Martin writes in a New York Times essay. But "crowing over someone's suffering or demise" is "cruel," and "no matter how much I disagree with anti-vaxxers, I know that schadenfreude over their deaths is a dead end."
seattlepi.com

Jim Angle, Early Fox News Channel Reporter, Dies at 75

Jim Angle, one of the first reporters to work for Fox News Channel, died Feb. 9 in Arlington, Va., the network reported on Friday. He was 75. “Jim was a Fox News original and a top Washington correspondent whose talent and fearless reporting was unmatched,” Fox News Media CEO Suzanne Scott said in a statement. “He was a central figure to establishing our Washington bureau in 1996 and was beloved across the entire network for his down-to-earth easygoing demeanor, his kindness and a smile that was ever present. He will be greatly missed, and we extend our heartfelt condolences to his entire family.”
Daily Beast

Ex-Fox News Star Lands at NBC News After Quitting Over Tucker Carlson

Months after Stephen Hayes quit Fox News over Tucker Carlson’s conspiratorial rhetoric about the Jan. 6 riots, the conservative author and pundit has landed at NBC News. “I’ve known and worked with Steve Hayes on and off for nearly 25 years,” Meet the Press anchor Chuck Todd said in a Friday morning statement announcing Hayes’ new role as a network contributor. “He is a principled reporter and analyst who always puts truth and facts above emotion and sentiment.”
AdWeek

Neil Cavuto Hasn’t Appeared on Fox News Since Jan. 10

One of Fox News’ longest-tenured personalities has been off the air for an entire month, and the network hasn’t said why. Neil Cavuto, who hosts shows on Fox News and Fox Business, was last seen on his weekday 4 p.m. Fox News show, Your World with Neil Cavuto exactly one month ago today, on Jan. 10.
Marconews.com

Fox News original Jim Angle dead at 75: Bret Baier, Brit Hume, more stars pay tribute

Jim Angle, a former Fox News Channel correspondent who was among early on-air talent to launch the network, has died. He was 75. Fox News Media CEO Suzanne Scott confirmed the news in a statement to USA TODAY Friday, remembering Angle as "a Fox News original and a top Washington correspondent whose talent and fearless reporting was unmatched."
defpen

Stephen Hayes Lands At NBC News After FOX News Exit

The team over at NBC News will get a bit bigger this week. Over the weekend, former FOX News commentator Stephen Hayes made his debut at NBC News via Chuck Todd’s Meet The Press. Moving forward, he will appear on several programs at the network including TODAY, NBC NOW and of course, Meet The Press.
The Independent

Fox News anchor Jim Angle dies aged 75

Fox News anchor Jim Angle has passed away at the age of 75 at his home in Arlington, Virginia. The long time Fox News anchor's cause of death has not yet been released, according to the network. Angle began with the network when the cable news station launched in 1996. He initially worked as the network's Senior White House Correspondent. He covered the election and impeachment of former President Bill Clinton as well as the election campaign of former President Barack Obama. He eventually became the network's Chief National Correspondent in 2011. He retired in 2014. Angle was awarded the...
