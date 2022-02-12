ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dayton, OH

Men's Basketball Undone by Dayton Buzzsaw

gwsports.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDAYTON, Ohio - GW men's basketball encountered a hot-shooting Dayton squad on Saturday afternoon at UD Arena and was never able to compare in an 80-54 setback. Dayton burst out to a 14-2 lead five minutes into the contest and...

gwsports.com

