Men's Basketball Undone by Dayton Buzzsaw

Living just 90 minutes from Ohio State campus in Saint Marys, Ohio, Austin Parks wanted to deliver the news in person. The three-star center and No. 148 overall prospect in the class of 2023 brought his family and a couple friends with him to the Schottenstein Center for the Buckeyes’ matchup with Maryland last Sunday, but Parks was not just there for the game. The junior from St. Marys Memorial High School sat down in a conference room with Chris Holtmann before tip-off and informed the Ohio State head coach of something Parks had already known for a couple of weeks.

COLUMBUS, OH ・ 1 DAY AGO