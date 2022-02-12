Keys To The Game: Bulls vs. Thunder (2.12.22)

When you hear the name “Chicago Bulls”, what do you think of? The most obvious answer is Michael Jordan and the six NBA titles he helped bring to the city of Chicago. Since “The Last Dance” season though during the 1997-98 season, the Bulls really have not found much success as a franchise. They had some good runs with Derrick Rose and Jimmy Butler in the early 2010s, but overall, the Bulls have been rebuilding since 1998, looking for the pieces to once again make a championship run.

NBA ・ 4 HOURS AGO