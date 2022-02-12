ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Keys To The Game: Bulls vs. Thunder (2.12.22)

Cover picture for the articleThe Bulls look to make it three-straight wins when they take on the Oklahoma City Thunder on Saturday night. OKC has been struggling all season and that continues as they come to Chicago on a four-game losing streak. Rookie guard Josh Giddey provides a mismatch problem at 6-foot-8, but...

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

NBA Power Rankings: Suns stay dominant while Nets continue losing skid

The NBA saw several trades executed ahead of the deadline last week, as teams around the league make some final tweaks to prepare for the stretch run of the season. Of course, the action was highlighted by the Brooklyn Nets and Philadelphia 76ers coming to terms on a deal centered around James Harden and Ben Simmons. Meanwhile, other teams made some smaller deals to improve around the edges.
blackchronicle.com

Bulls vs. Thunder: How to watch online, live stream info, game time, TV channel

The point spread is against the Oklahoma City Thunder, but thus far the points are on their side. They have emerged as the frontrunner after one quarter and are ahead of the Chicago Bulls 30-22. Oklahoma City hasn’t had any offensive standouts so far with all players held to seven...
Blog a Bull

Bulls vs. Thunder recap: Chicago grinds out 106-101 victory

The hits kept coming for your Chicago Bulls. Ahead of last night’s eventual 106-101 home win against the Oklahoma City Thunder, Chicago announced that starters Zach LaVine and Javonte Green would miss the contest, though neither has a long-term injury (in some relatively ‘happy’ injury news). LaVine and Green joined Lonzo Ball, Alex Caruso, and Patrick Williams in the Bulls’ lengthening injury report.
abc17news.com

DeRozan scores 38, Vucevic dominates as Bulls beat Thunder

CHICAGO (AP) — DeMar DeRozan scored 38 points, Nikola Vucevic added 31 points and 15 rebounds, and the Chicago Bulls overcame a sluggish start to beat the Oklahoma City Thunder 106-101. Tied with Cleveland for second place in the Eastern Conference coming in, the Bulls turned things around after falling behind by 14 points in the second quarter. They made enough baskets down the stretch to come away with their third straight win. DeRozan set a career high with his sixth straight 30-point game. The All-Star scored nine over the final five minutes. Coby White scored 16. Lu Dort led Oklahoma City with 31 points. Rookie Josh Giddey added 11 points, 12 rebounds and 10 assists for his second triple-double.
tonyspicks.com

Oklahoma City Thunder vs Chicago Bulls 2/12/2022 Picks Predictions Previews

The Oklahoma City Thunder will go against the Chicago Bulls in NBA action in United Center, IL, on Saturday, February 12, 2022, at 8:00 PM (EST). The Oklahoma City Thunder lost 11 of their previous 14 games and will be looking to stop a four-game losing streak after being thrashed by the Philadelphia 76ers in a 100-87 away loss yesterday night. Luguentz Dort and Aleksej Pokusevski each scored 15 points, and Darius Bazley added 14 points and 15 rebounds.
NBA Analysis Network

Can DeMar DeRozan Keep Bulls Afloat Amid Bulls’ Injury Concerns?

When you hear the name “Chicago Bulls”, what do you think of? The most obvious answer is Michael Jordan and the six NBA titles he helped bring to the city of Chicago. Since “The Last Dance” season though during the 1997-98 season, the Bulls really have not found much success as a franchise. They had some good runs with Derrick Rose and Jimmy Butler in the early 2010s, but overall, the Bulls have been rebuilding since 1998, looking for the pieces to once again make a championship run.
FanSided

The Bulls were smart to keep quiet amid dramatic trade deadline

The Chicago Bulls are currently 6-10 against the top eight teams in the East – a group that will make up another 10 of the 26 remaining games on Chicago’s schedule. Currently in eighth place in the conference, the Brooklyn Nets finally managed to scare James Harden away with their latest ongoing 10-game losing streak. In return for the former MVP, the Nets drew Ben Simmons, Seth Curry, Andre Drummond, and two future 1st Round picks.
bleachernation.com

Pre-Gamin’: Spurs at Bulls (7:00 CT) — Lineups, Broadcast Info, Game Thread

The Bulls will be looking to get rid of the bad taste in their mouths from the first meeting between these two teams last month when the Spurs put up 131 points on the Bulls in San Antonio. But, that doesn’t mean that there can’t be some good-spirited Valentine’s Day festivities before the tip, right?
SportsGrid

Oklahoma City Thunder’s Lu Dort OUT Monday vs. Knicks

According to NBA.com’s Official Injury Report, Oklahoma City Thunder guard Lu Dort is out for Monday’s contest against the New York Knicks with a strained shoulder. Dort suffered the injury during Saturday’s 106-101 loss to the Chicago Bulls, a game in which he led the Thunder with 31 points.
CBS Sports

Knicks vs. Thunder prediction, odds, line, spread: 2022 NBA picks, Feb. 14 best bets from model on 65-36 run

The New York Knicks host the Oklahoma City Thunder at Madison Square Garden on Monday. The Knicks are 25-32 overall and 13-15 at home this season, while the Thunder are 17-39 overall after losing five consecutive contests. Derrick Rose (ankle) and R.J. Barrett (ankle) are out for New York, with Mitchell Robinson (ankle), Nerlens Noel (foot) and Cam Reddish (ankle) listed as questionable. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (ankle), Mike Muscala (ankle), Luguentz Dort (shoulder) and Jeremiah Robinson-Earl (foot) are out for Oklahoma City.
cherokeephoenix.org

Thunder signs CN citizen Lindy Waters III to Two-Way Contract

OKLAHOMA CITY – The Oklahoma City Thunder has signed guard Lindy Waters III to a Two-Way Contract, it was announced Thursday by Executive Vice President and General Manager Sam Presti. Per team policy, terms of the agreement were not released. Waters III (6-6, 215) has appeared in 28 games...
KENS 5

Game Story: Spurs lead Bulls 89-83 heading to fourth quarter

SAN ANTONIO — Game Story. Dejounte Murray found Doug McDermott for a cutting score to open the game, then Coby White went on an 8-0 run before Murray hit McDermott again for three. Doug got to the rim again off a feed from Keldon Johnson. Murray hit Jakob Poeltl...
Chuck Checks In: Bulls offense hyper-efficient in win over Timberwolves

FINAL FROM UNITED CENTER: Bulls 134, Minnesota 122 (Bulls: 35-21, 20-8 at home). LEADING SCORERS: Bulls- DeRozan (35 pts), Minnesota- Edwards (31 pts) LEADING REBOUNDERS: Bulls- Vucevic (8), Minnesota- Towns (8) LEADING ASSISTS: Bulls- Dosunmu (10), Minnesota- Towns (8) CCI STAT OF THE NIGHT: The Bulls scored 42 fourth quarter...
bleachernation.com

Two Games Left Until A Much-Needed Bulls Break (and Other Bulls Bullets)

Just a random thought: I feel like if we mix the idea of the Los Angeles Rams and Cincinnati Bengals together, you get the Chicago Bulls. One big-market team (the Rams) went all-in on star talent and relied heavily on the clutch play of its veteran leader. Meanwhile, the other team (the Bengals) made a push to build around its win-ready star and constructed a team that nobody expected to take control of the conference.
NBA
numberfire.com

Bulls' Zach LaVine (knee) to miss Monday and Wednesday games

Chicago Bulls head coach Billy Donovan told reporters Monday that guard Zach LaVine (knee swelling) will not play in Monday's game against the San Antonio Spurs nor in Wednesday's game against the Sacramento Kings. What It Means:. LaVine will sit out as the team heads into All Star break, hopefully...
Chuck Checks In: Bulls on three-game win streak, Spurs up next

FINAL FROM THE UNITED CENTER: Bulls 106, Oklahoma City 101 (Bulls: 36-21, 21-8 at home) LEADING SCORERS: Bulls- DeRozan (38 pts), Thunder- Dort (31 pts) LEADING REBOUNDERS: Bulls- Vucevic (15), Thunder- Giddey (12) LEADING ASSISTS: Bulls- Dosunmu (9), Thunder- Giddey (10) CCI STAT OF THE GAME: The Bulls out-rebounded OKC...
