Nick Brown has been at the helm of Nikwax and Paramo for 45 years. Now, on the cusp of retirement, he’s turning it all into an employee-owned trust. It’s a move we don’t see often in the outdoor industry, especially now that the market is experiencing unprecedented demand. Mergers, buyouts, and reformations of the little guy by megacorps or VC firms are now commonplace. And concerns over how that will impact business, adventure culture and, ultimately, the world, are raised each time a new deal goes through.

BUSINESS ・ 12 DAYS AGO