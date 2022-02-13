ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
No. 21 USC upsets rival No. 12 UCLA for fifth consecutive win over Bruins

By ESN Feeds
 1 day ago

Drew Peterson had 27 points and 12 rebounds,...

The Spun

New Report Suggests Arch Manning Will Pick 1 Of 2 Teams

Over the past few months, the recruitment of five-star quarterback recruit Arch Manning has been heating up. The No. 1 recruit in the 2023 class reportedly eliminated the Clemson Tigers from competition last week. He reportedly is down to four schools: Alabama, Georgia, Ole Miss and Texas. However, the latest...
COLLEGE SPORTS
KEYT

No. 2 Stanford rides defense to 91-64 win over Utah

STANFORD, Calif. (AP) — Lexie Hull and Haley Jones each scored 15 points and No. 2 Stanford pulled away in the second half for a 91-64 win over Utah. Cameron Brink had 10 points and seven rebounds and moved into the school’s top 10 for career blocks as Stanford extended its conference winning streak to 26 games. Stanford hasn’t allowed an opponent to score more than 77 points since the end of the 2019-20 season. Gianna Kneepkens and Peyton McFarland scored 12 points apiece for Utah, which had won four straight.
STANFORD, CA
247Sports

UCLA basketball: Mick Cronin, Bruins players speak on inability to contain Drew Peterson in 67-64 loss at USC

UCLA lost for the third time in four games and remained winless in the Mick Cronin era against USC, as the Bruins fell for the fifth straight time to the rival Trojans by a score of 67-63 Saturday night at the Galen Center. The No. 12 Bruins (17-5, 9-4) could not stop Trojans guard Drew Peterson, as he went for 27 points on 9-of-13 shooting and grabbed 12 rebounds playing without Isaiah Mobley, who missed the game due to concussion-like symptoms.
COLLEGE SPORTS
Drew Peterson
Isaiah Mobley
247Sports

WATCH: Court-side highlights from USC basketball's 67-64 win over UCLA

Chevez Goodwin's attempt to heave the ball down the court, floated in the air. Instead of sailing three-quarters of the quart like USC head coach Andy Enfield imagined when he drew up the play during a timeout with 2.0 seconds remaining, the pass fluttered not even to the half-court stripe where it was batted by UCLA's Jaylen Clark and ended up in the hands of Tyger Campbell.
COLLEGE SPORTS
Stanford Daily

Stanford women’s basketball takes care of business against Utah

No. 2 Stanford women’s basketball (20-3, 11-0 Pac-12) defeated Utah (14-8, 5-5 Pac-12) on Friday night at Maples Pavilion by a score of 91-64. The win brings head coach Tara VanDerveer to the 20-win mark for her 20th consecutive season. Coming into the game, VanDerveer stressed the importance of...
STANFORD, CA
kentuckytoday.com

No. 21 USC gives crosstown rival No. 12 UCLA 4th Pac-12 loss

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Drew Peterson had his first double-double of the season with a career-high 27 points and 12 rebounds, leading No. 21 Southern California to a 67-64 win over No. 12 UCLA on Saturday night. Peterson also had five blocks as the Trojans picked up their fifth...
LOS ANGELES, CA
#Usc
elisportsnetwork.com

Drew Timme leads No. 2 Gonzaga over No. 22 Saint Mary’s 75-58

SPOKANE, Wash. (AP) — Drew Timme scored 25 points and grabbed eight rebounds to help No. 2 Gonzaga beat No. 22 Saint Mary’s 75-58 on Saturday night and win its 14th straight. Gonzaga 75, St. Mary’s 58: Box Score. Julian Strawther hit a pair of 3-pointers in...
COLLEGE SPORTS
247Sports

Rapid Recap: USC beats Bruins for fifth straight time

The Galen Center was filled to its brim Saturday night in the first rivalry matchup with fans in attendance since March 2020. It was an electric atmosphere, but with USC down four and at risk of losing against its crosstown rivals for the first time since 2019, everyone settled down.
COLLEGE SPORTS
247Sports

Instant Analysis: Trojans win fifth straight in Crosstown Showdown, beating UCLA 67-64

USCFootball.com interns Nicole Shearin and Anthony Gharib provide Instant Analysis following No. 21 USC's 67-64 win over No. 12 UCLA inside a sold out Galen Center. Playing in a raucous environment, the Trojans won their fifth straight in the Crosstown Showdown rivalry -- their longest streak since World War II -- behind stout defense and a career night from Drew Peterson.
COLLEGE SPORTS
kion546.com

Peterson’s double-double leads No. 21 USC past No. 12 UCLA

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Drew Peterson had his first double-double of the season with a career-high 27 points and 12 rebounds, leading No. 21 Southern California to a 67-64 win over No. 12 UCLA. Petersen also had five blocks as the Trojans picked up their fifth straight rivalry win despite being without leading scorer Isaiah Mobley for the second straight game because of concussion-like symptoms. The Bruins nearly forced overtime with a late push in the final 41 seconds after being down by eight points, but Tyga Campbell’s desperation 3-pointer went off the back of the rim as time expired.
LOS ANGELES, CA
usctrojans.com

USC Lacrosse Cruises to 18-7 Win Over San Diego State

LOS ANGELES – The USC lacrosse team (1-0) opened 2022 with a resounding 18-7 victory over San Diego State (0-1) on McAlister Field on Saturday, Feb. 12. It was the seventh straight season-opening win for the Women of Troy. KEY PLAYERS. Redshirt freshman Isabelle Vitale scored four goals—all in...
SAN DIEGO, CA

