The Hawkeyes are fresh off back-to-back wins against Minnesota, Maryland and are hoping to keep the momentum going on Super Bowl Sunday when they host Nebraska. The Huskers are fresh off their first Big Ten win of the season as they took down the Gophers 78-65 in Lincoln. The game will be televised at 1 p.m. CT and will be on FS1. Below are some quick note about each team and how you can tune in.

IOWA CITY, IA ・ 2 DAYS AGO