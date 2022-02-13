No. 1 Sooners Defeat No. 3 UCLA 4-1, Remain Undefeated

The Cincinnati Bengals will need to reevaluate what happened in the final minutes of their Super Bowl 56 loss to the Los Angeles Rams. The clock struck midnight on this year’s cinderella, as the Cincinnati Bengals fell to the Los Angeles Rams in the final minutes of Super Bowl 56, 23-20.
There was a remarkable lack of penalties for the first 58 minutes of Super Bowl LVI between the Los Angeles Rams and the Cincinnati Bengals. The second half in particular went extremely quick, with the Bengals taking the lead on a controversial touchdown pass on the first play of the third quarter and the Rams spending the rest of the half trying to play catchup.
Over the past few months, the recruitment of five-star quarterback recruit Arch Manning has been heating up. The No. 1 recruit in the 2023 class reportedly eliminated the Clemson Tigers from competition last week. He reportedly is down to four schools: Alabama, Georgia, Ole Miss and Texas. However, the latest...
Super Bowl 56 is officially underway as the NFC champion Los Angeles Rams face off against the AFC champion Cincinnati Bengals. Unfortunately the first few minutes of the game have already produced a controversial call. During a fourth-and-1 play from near midfield, the refs appear to have missed a penalty.
On Saturday, Alabama Softball picked up two more wins after a doubleheader matchup against Oregon State and No. 9 Arizona in the Candrea Classic. The Tide opened up the season with an 11-0 run-rule win over Southern Utah and is now off to a 3-0 start. The reigning SEC Champs...
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The LSU Tigers (18-7, 6-6 SEC) got their second win of the week as they took down Mississippi State (14-10, 5-6 SEC) 69-65 on Saturday, Feb. 12 at the Pete Maravich Assembly Center. The starting five that the Tigers rolled out against Mississippi Stat that...
Khayla Pointer and Alexis Morris scored 25 points each as No. 14 LSU defeated Texas A&M 74-58 on Sunday in College Station, Texas. Autumn Newby had 13 rebounds and seven points for LSU (21-4, 9-3 Southeastern Conference). Kayla Wells had 23 points for Texas A&M (14-10, 4-8 SEC), and Aaliyah...
Three weeks into the League of Legends European Championship, or LEC, Rogue sit undefeated at the top. After roster moves that many considered downgrades, they proved critics wrong. Preseason Moves. During preseason, rumors floated around that Rogue’s bot laner, Steven “Hans sama” Liv, was parting ways were the organization. This...
No. 1 Oklahoma finished with four wins and zero losses at the Mark Campbell Invitational in Irvine, California. Fresh off winning the 2021 Women's College World Series, the Sooners begin their title defense, while redshirt senior slugger Jocelyn Alo chases former OU standout Lauren Chamberlain's all-time home run record. Here's...
Chris Young was not coy of his intentions to build a challenging nonconference slate for OSU. On Saturday morning, the Cowgirls recorded their third straight sweep in a 4-0 victory over Arizona State at the Greenwood Tennis Center. OSU (4-1 overall) remains undefeated at home. “We’re hot and we’re rolling,”...
No. 8 Oklahoma (10-0) defeated No. 5 Pepperdine (5-2) 4-2 in the semifinals of the Intercollegiate Tennis Association National Indoors Tournament on Sunday night. To open doubles play, Pepperdine’s doubles team of Savannah Broadus and Janice Tjen defeated Oklahoma junior Layne Sleeth and senior Alexandra Pisereva 6-1. However, senior Ivana and junior Carmen Corley took out the Waves’ Lisa Zaar and Victoria Flores 6-4.
BROOKINGS – South Dakota State’s Zeke Mayo and Douglas Wilson combined to score 40 points against Omaha on Saturday, helping the Jackrabbits cruise to an 82-61 win. Mayo netted 21 points, while Wilson put 19 in Saturday’s Summit League conference match up in Brookings. The duo found success scoring inside the paint and from beyond the arc.
Stillwater, Okla - Oklahoma State's men's tennis team found its way back into the win column on Saturday afternoon, defeating UNLV, 4-1, inside the Greenwood Tennis Center. With the win, OSU improved to 3-5 on the year and moved to 3-2 at home. Additionally, the Cowboys halted a five-match losing streak while simultaneously disrupting UNLV's perfect 4-0 record on the year.
AUBURN, Ala. (AP) -- Walker Kessler had a triple-double with 12 blocked shots, 12 points and 11 rebounds Saturday as No. 1 Auburn bounced back from a loss with a 75-58 victory over Texas A&M. The 7-foot-1 North Carolina transfer rejected four of the Aggies’ first seven shots and delivered...
What has been your favorite basketball memory at Hays?
My favorite memory was our tournament in Rockport this season. Not only did we play really well, but it was a lot of fun.
When you were younger, was basketball your only game, or did you try new things?
GALESBURG — Galesburg High School senior Grace Nelson's basketball career is winding down.
The Silver Streaks' point guard won't play collegiately. Instead, she'll focus on becoming a nurse at a yet to be determined four-year school.
If Murray State fans learned anything about their team this week, it's this. The Racers know how to win ball games. In its second come from behind thriller of the week, No. 23 Murray State charged back in dramatic fashion to shock the Morehead State Eagles, 57-53, on Saturday afternoon at the Johnson Arena in Morehead, Kentucky.
MONROE, LA.- The Orange swept their second set of games at the Best on the Bayou Classic. Syracuse defeated Morehead State University in its first game on Saturday 12-4 and later defeated Southern Illinois University Edwardsville (SIUE) by a score of 12-9. In the first game, freshman Tessa Galipeau began the first inning with a solo homerun to right field to put the Orange on the board first. After the Eagles tied the score in the second inning off a drive up the middle, the Orange produced a strong second inning in response. Laila Alves began the rally with a bunt single to drive in a run and advance to second herself. Rebecca Clyde and Paris Woods both nailed doubles to score three more runs. Neli Casares-Maher launched a two run homerun down the left field line to end the second inning with Syracuse leading 7-1.
LA JOLLA — The Bruins served up a victory. In its second match on the road this season, No. 2 UCLA men’s volleyball (7-1) tallied a season-high 13 service aces to defeat No. 14 UC San Diego (3-5) 3-1 on Wednesday evening at the Rimac Arena in La Jolla.
