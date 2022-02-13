No. 1 Sooners Defeat No. 3 UCLA 4-1, Remain Undefeated

MONROE, LA.- The Orange swept their second set of games at the Best on the Bayou Classic. Syracuse defeated Morehead State University in its first game on Saturday 12-4 and later defeated Southern Illinois University Edwardsville (SIUE) by a score of 12-9. In the first game, freshman Tessa Galipeau began the first inning with a solo homerun to right field to put the Orange on the board first. After the Eagles tied the score in the second inning off a drive up the middle, the Orange produced a strong second inning in response. Laila Alves began the rally with a bunt single to drive in a run and advance to second herself. Rebecca Clyde and Paris Woods both nailed doubles to score three more runs. Neli Casares-Maher launched a two run homerun down the left field line to end the second inning with Syracuse leading 7-1.

SYRACUSE, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO