Real estate: Rome/Floyd home sales surge almost 30%, to $322 million, in 2021; Hardy Realty led the market; one Realtor did $23.7 million alone. Toles, Temple & Wright begins 50th anniversary celebration. Plus: What’s new on the commercial side.
Greater Rome Realtors are celebrating a huge jump in home sales in 2021 — but only in between robust business already this year. As anyone who's buying or selling right now knows, there is huge demand, including multiple same-day offers, some above asking price.
