First National Community Bank headlines. Behind the huge year in home sales; who led the market; one agent’s stunning year; Toles, Temple & Wright at 50. Plus: What’s new in commercial real estate. Marcus Dixon: From Pepperell to prison to redemption, helping coach a Super Bowl team tonight.
Rome/Floyd home sales surge almost 30%, to $322 million, in 2021. Hardy Realty led the market; one Realtor did $23.7 million alone. Toles, Temple & Wright begins 50th anniversary celebration. Plus: What’s new on the commercial side, including a hot corner at...hometownheadlines.com
Comments / 0