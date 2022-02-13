ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Logging off: The start of my Instagram addiction

By Jasmine Jones ~ News/Culture Editor
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleIn seventh grade, my crush at the time asked me if I was on Instagram. I had zero idea what Instagram was, so I did what any middle schooler would do and lied before proceeding to furiously Google the term after school. At that time, Instagram’s icon still gleamed...

komando.com

Here’s how someone knows you’ve blocked them on social media

Social media is an effective tool for staying in touch with friends and family. Facebook is the most used platform, with 2.8 billion users worldwide. Are you locked out of your social media account? Watch out for scammers promising to help. But you can get social media overload with all...
INTERNET
IFLScience

Mark Zuckerberg Warns Not To Screenshot Your Facebook Chats

In news that will likely send a wave of panic throughout the known metaverse, Facebook are introducing a new feature: Grassing on you when you take a screenshot. The founder, Mark Zuckerberg, announced that the company is introducing an update to "disappearing messages" or "vanish mode" on the site, which makes all new messages disappear within 12 hours when activated – much like Snapchat.
INTERNET
NewsTalk 1280 WGBF

Apparently Facebook Is Listening To You Through Your Phone- Here’s How To Turn It Off

We all had that feeling that Facebook was listening to our conversations due to coincidental ads popping up on your news feed. It appears that might actually be the case. How many times have you been talking about something like buying a new showerhead, for example, and the next thing you know there are ads for showerheads popping up on your Facebook newsfeed? You never searched for them online, you simply talked about it on a phone call or in conversation with your friends. Heck, sometimes I have even just thought about something and an ad pops up on Facebook a few minutes later. It's a very odd coincidence...or is it a coincidence at all?
INTERNET
Person
Mark Zuckerberg
#Smart Phone#Ios#Lg
Android Police

Google Chat will now show you when someone deletes a message

If there’s one category of Google products that is the most notorious for ending up in the infamous graveyard, it’s messaging apps. Failing to replicate the successes enjoyed by the likes of Meta-owned WhatsApp and Facebook Messenger, Apple’s iMessage, or work-focused apps like Slack, the tech giant has created and shut down numerous chat apps. Google Talk, Google Wave, Google Plus, Google Hangouts, and Google Allo are a few names that have been killed off along the way. Google Chat, however, looks like it's here to stay, judging by regular updates that have seen it get features like rich text formatting, a better interface for adding attachments, and the ability to make one-to-one Meet calls directly from Gmail. Google's latest addition will now allow users to see when messages are deleted in a Chat space.
INTERNET
T3.com

10 awesome iPhone tricks that will turn you into a power user

I love my iPhone and I like iOS a lot, but one of the things I find a little bit frustrating is that it isn’t always obvious where some of the most useful features live. If you don’t know to long-press on this or swipe on that, you might be completely unaware of some of the most useful things your iPhone can do.
CELL PHONES
New York Post

Here are some brand new hidden iPhone tricks

Your Phone is always learning new tricks – and a recent update added loads. Always remember to update your handset to get the latest features as soon as they’re out. First, make sure you’re using the latest version of iOS. That means your iPhone needs to be...
CELL PHONES
Outsider.com

‘American Pickers’ Star Danielle Colby Took Time Away from the ‘Negativity of the Internet and Social Media’

American Pickers star Danielle Colby took a week-long break from social media to get away from the negativity. Now, she’s back. That’s right, Outsiders — Danielle Colby is back on social media. If you have been wondering why she wasn’t in your feed lately, now you have the answer. Our favorite inked-up picker decided that she needed a break from all of the negativity that comes with being on social media. It’s hard to say we blame her on that front.
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

YouTube is completely changing how its video player looks on your phone

YouTube is completely changing how videos look when watching them on a phone.The Google-owned video service will be adding the like and dislike button, the comments button, and the share button on the bottom left of the screen – rather than hidden behind a swipe-up gesture as it is now.The dislike button will, however, no longer show quantitively the number of people pressing it. YouTube announced last month that it would be removing the visible dislike count because users were abusing it  “for many reasons, including some that have nothing to do with the video, which means it’s not always...
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
Motley Fool

How Facebook Could Take On TikTok With One Simple Move

In this video, I will be talking about how Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:FB) could take on TikTok with one simple business move. It is something YouTube Gaming and Twitch have been doing for a while now. You can find the video below but here are some highlights. The company recently reported...
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
securityboulevard.com

Safer Internet Day 2022: How to Deactivate or Delete Your Facebook and Instagram Accounts

Facebook, Instagram and other social media platforms can help you keep in touch with friends and family, but there may come a time when you just want to take a break. Perhaps you intend to focus more time on wellness and in-person interactions. Maybe you need to lower your stress. Or perhaps you have mounting concerns over social engineering, identity theft, financial fraud, and other privacy and cybersecurity incursions proliferating on the platform.
INTERNET
chromeunboxed.com

Google introduces account level Enhanced Safe Browsing, expands Assistant Guest Mode, more

As a part of this year’s Safer Internet Day 2022, Google has announced several updates to its privacy and security efforts across the board. Since last year when it auto-enrolled 150 million Google Account users into 2SV, or two-step verification, the company has seen a 50% decrease in compromised accounts! By the way, if you’ve yet to take a Security Checkup since the near year began, you should do so now to keep everything safe and tidy!
INTERNET
pensacolavoice.com

How to Turn Off the Active Status in Instagram in Your Profile

How to turn off online status in your Instagram account. On July 19, 2018, the online status on Instagram was officially launched. This status shows which users are online and when they were last active. The status and activity are displayed only in the Direkta – you can’t see them on the account page.
INTERNET
CNET

How to Google without words: The coolest searches you may not know

When you think of "Googling" you almost certainly think of entering text and getting millions of results, so much so that the Google search page has become a cultural icon. But some of the most interesting Google results arise from images, live camera views, or the sounds around you, making them not only useful but a taste of what's to come in augmented reality and metaverses. Here's a quick look at ways to Google without words.
INTERNET

