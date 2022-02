If you talk to Morgan Cooper for long enough, the concept of manifestation is bound to come up. The writer-director-producer believes in doing the work—and will even use the words “Mamba Mentality” in reference to getting it done—but he’s also willing to put his dreams out into the universe and ride the wave of positive thinking. And by the final weekend of January, Cooper was hoping the stars would align and create the perfect scenario on February 13. The Kansas City, Missouri, native hoped that his beloved Chiefs would be playing in the Super Bowl in Los Angeles—the city he currently resides in—on the same night that Bel-Air, the dramatic rendition of The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air that Cooper developed with Will Smith, was premiering on Peacock. “That’s what I was trying to manifest,” the 30-year-old Cooper says the day after the Chiefs’ loss in the AFC championship game.

