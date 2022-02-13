Lawrence Jones Cross Country- Saturday, February 12

Take you KCHK Coozies with you wherever you go and take some photos and send them back to us for a chance to win prizes at the end of every month! Email your Coozie photos to tomg@kchkradio.net, post them to our Facebook page and text them in to the Kubes Furniture and Flooring Text Line 952-758-2571.
Nick Baumgartner had done his job in giving U.S. teammate Lindsey Jacobellis a small lead in the mixed team snowboard cross at the Beijing Winter Olympics on Saturday. Then all he could do was cheer. Fiercely. Desperately. Lovingly. (Watch the video below.) The 40-year-old from Michigan was in his fourth...
Comments / 0