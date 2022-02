The home entertainment industry seems to fluctuate between putting emphasis on video and then audio, depending on the trends. Of course, the two are different sides of the same coin, especially when it comes to video games. A lot of focus has been put on monitors and TVs that make game visuals pop, but this soundbar concept prompted by LG Electronics and the Korea Design Membership Plus is a reminder that sound and light both play a critical role in creating an immersive experience.

