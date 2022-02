The Southeastern Lions’ eight-game win streak ended with a 51-40 loss against Houston Baptist University in the University Center Saturday, Feb. 12. After being down 14 at halftime, the Lady Lions steadily rose to be down only by one at about a minute into the fourth quarter. The defense did well with 23 defensive rebounds and six steals, as well as the offense showing up in the second half by scoring 29 to the first half’s 11.

