BILLINGS, MONT — The atmosphere was electric as thousands of spectators and wrestlers packed the Metra in Billings to the brim for the high school wrestling state finals. Class-AA was dominated by Flathead for a second year straight. The Braves put up a final score of 289.0 to claim the state championship and were followed by Billings Senior with 270.0 and Billings West finished 3rd with a score of 199.0.

BILLINGS, MT ・ 1 DAY AGO