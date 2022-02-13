ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dana Perino & Emily Compagno Top 5 Life Lessons

Fox News
Fox News
 1 day ago

The FOX Top 5 podcast. From greatest Presidential quotes, to favorite family traditions, to guilty pleasures…...

Fox News

Dana Perino: Chris Cuomo ‘100 Percent’ Helped Bring Down Jeff Zucker At CNN

Co-Host of “America’s Newsroom” Dana Perino joins Fox Across America With Jimmy Failla to react to the news of Jeff Zucker resigning from CNN. Zucker has stepped down from his role as the CEO of CNN following the revelation he failed to disclose a “consensual relationship” with a staffer at the network. There are now reports coming out that Chris Cuomo’s legal team played a role in exposing the romance. Cuomo was fired by CNN back in December.
Jen Psaki’s Winning Appearance on Fox News Proves She Should Do a LOT More of Them

Jen Psaki appeared on Fox News Thursday morning as a follow-up to President Joe Biden’s marathon press conference. Things went remarkably well for her, and for America’s Newsroom co-anchors Bill Hemmer and Dana Perino. It’s not a stretch to say that the press secretary’s appearance was a win for both the Biden administration and Fox News.
Life Lessons from Kim Kardashian

——— “We have strict rules about the kids. Some seasons they’re not on at all. When I’m out and people call North’s name, that’s when it’s weird for me. She lives such a normal life, believe it or not, at home.”. ———...
Dana Perino
Fox News

Bromance over? Don Lemon slams former CNN bestie Chris Cuomo for breaking ‘journalistic standards’

The years-long bromance between CNN’s Don Lemon and former colleague Chris Cuomo is in trouble. Lemon turned on his old network pal on Monday, as WarnerMedia CEO Jason Kilar fielded questions during an in-house town hall from disgruntled CNN staffers who are depressed and angry that CNN’s now-former boss, Jeff Zucker, was forced to step down last week.
PWMania

The Rock Called Out By Donald Trump Jr. and Accused of ‘Transphobia’

UFC commentator Joe Rogan has been accused of spreading Covid-19 misinformation on his Spotify podcast and after he issued an apology, Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson publicly showed support for Rogan. However, a Twitter user brought up how Rogan used the N-word repeatedly during his podcasts and The Rock responded with the following:
The Week

MSNBC reveals Brian Williams' replacement

MSNBC has officially selected a new 11 p.m. host after Brian Williams' departure from the network. MSNBC President Rashida Jones confirmed in an internal memo on Thursday that Stephanie Ruhle will be the new host of The 11th Hour, the show formerly anchored by Williams, per Mediaite. Ruhle currently anchors Stephanie Ruhle Reports at 9 a.m. ET, and has been with MSNBC since 2016.
The Week

MSNBC's Chris Hayes very carefully suggests Fox News inform viewers when anti-vax guests die of COVID

"After months of trying to convince anti-vaxxers, anti-maskers, and anti-social distancers that lifesaving measures are both for their own good and for that of others," many people are frustrated and some may even give in to gloating when a prominent anti-vaxxer dies of COVID-19, Fr. James Martin writes in a New York Times essay. But "crowing over someone's suffering or demise" is "cruel," and "no matter how much I disagree with anti-vaxxers, I know that schadenfreude over their deaths is a dead end."
Salon

Fox News panelists cut off Jesse Watters after he says Kamala Harris having "female problem"

Panelists on Fox News' "The Five" rushed to cut off Jesse Watters on Thursday after he pondered whether Vice President Kamala Harris was having a "typical female problem." The remark came during a discussion about Harris claiming that she felt she was in a "bubble" in Washington D.C., which prompted Watters to accuse her of not feeling grateful enough for the position she's in.
Radar Online.com

‘Who Would Had Ever Given Brian His Own TV Show If It Wasn’t For Jeff?’ CNN Insiders Call For Its Media Correspondent Brian Stelter To Be Fired

Following the dramatic resignation of CNN boss Jeff Zucker, insiders tell Radar that Anderson Cooper, Don Lemon, and everyone else that was a VIP member of the "Jeff Zucker’s Boys Club" is terrified that they will be out next. Article continues below advertisement. “Jeff ran CNN like his own...
thefocus.news

Meet Allison Gollust: Age and career of CNN spokesperson explored

Allison Gollust serves as chief spokesperson for CNN and has been the subject of recent reports about the abrupt resignation of the media company’s president, Jeff Zucker. Here’s some background. Gollust is CNN’s chief spokesperson. She’s worked at the company since 2013, before which she worked at NBC...
Primetimer

CNN says it's "offensively stupid" to think Wolf Blitzer's new CNN+ show means he's being pushed out

In response to CNN's announcement that The Situation Room anchor will host the daily CNN+ show The Newscast with Wolf Blitzer while continuing to host his CNN show, Mediaite's Alex Griffing suggested that Blitzer's new show may be a sign that he is being pushed out from CNN because of lackluster ratings. "For Blitzer, whose time on-screen has already greatly diminished, cynics might see a move into streaming as his swan song," says Griffing. "But others may see this as CNNs’ most trusted brand giving gravitas and journalistic bona fides to its new streaming platform." CNN issued a statement vigorously denouncing any notion that Blitzer is being pushed out: "The very premise of this piece is nonsensical and ill-informed. Equating the launch of a CNN+ program with the end of a distinguished television career is offensively stupid. Anderson Cooper, Poppy Harlow, Kate Bolduan, Sara Sidner and others will host programs on CNN+ in addition to their CNN linear TV roles. Wolf Blitzer is no different. This is hit-job hackery, not educated opinion. Mediaite should be ashamed for publishing this garbage."
Follow America's #1 cable news network, delivering you breaking news, insightful analysis, and must-see videos.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

