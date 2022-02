Buffalo Sabres (14-24-8) vs. Montreal Canadians (8-32-7) The return from the All-Star break was great for 45 minutes on Thursday, but the last 15:16 left much to be desired. Buffalo was the better team most of the night but couldn’t bring it home. Today, they have a great chance to put that disappointment behind them against the worst team in the league. Montreal has looked nothing like last season’s Cup final reaching team. Without Price and Weber, the team has looked lost and is the only NHL team without double digit wins. If there was ever a time to bust out of a slump and gain some confidence (looking at you Olofsson), now is the time.

NHL ・ 1 DAY AGO