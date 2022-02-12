BSE Girls Season Ends With Regional Quarterfinal Loss

Vandalia girls basketball saw their season come to a close on Saturday night with a 48-31 loss to Flora in the quarterfinals of the Salem 2A Regional. The Lady Vandals fell behind 11-0 in the first quarter but would go on a 5-0 run before the end of the period to close their deficit to 11-5. Vandalia would find themselves with some turnover and foul trouble in the second quarter and would trail 22-7 at halftime. The Lady Vandals came out strong in the second half and outscored Flora 18-10 in the third quarter to pull within seven points and trail 32-25 heading into the fourth quarter. After a 5-2 Vandalia run would cut it to 34-30 with 4:50 to go in the game, Flora would close out the game on a 14-1 run as the Lady Vandals fall 48-31. Vandalia ends their season at 11-20.

BASKETBALL ・ 1 DAY AGO