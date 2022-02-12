BSE Girls Season Ends With Regional Quarterfinal Loss

St. Elmo-Brownstown lost a hard fought conference battle at Altamont, 60-53, on Friday night. The Eagles trailed the Indians by one, 15-14, at the end of the first quarter and 27-24 at halftime. Altamont would outscore SEB 12-9 in the third quarter to double their lead over SEB to 39-33 heading into the fourth quarter. SEB would hold tight with the Indians being outscored just 21-20 as they suffered the 7-point loss. SEB falls to 12-15 on the season and are now 1-6 in the National Trail Conference. They will get right back into action on Saturday, taking on Sullivan at 11:30am in the NTC/CIC Shootout at Central A&M High School.
