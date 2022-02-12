ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
High School

BSE Girls Season Ends With Regional Quarterfinal Loss

i70sports.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Brownstown-St. Elmo girls basketball team saw their season come to a close on Saturday afternoon as they fell to North Clay, 47-42, in the quarterfinals of the Altamont 1A Regional. BSE jumped ahead in the first quarter, 13-9, with four...

www.i70sports.com

Comments / 0

Related
i70sports.com

Lady Vandals Season Comes to a Close With Regional Loss to Flora

Vandalia girls basketball saw their season come to a close on Saturday night with a 48-31 loss to Flora in the quarterfinals of the Salem 2A Regional. The Lady Vandals fell behind 11-0 in the first quarter but would go on a 5-0 run before the end of the period to close their deficit to 11-5. Vandalia would find themselves with some turnover and foul trouble in the second quarter and would trail 22-7 at halftime. The Lady Vandals came out strong in the second half and outscored Flora 18-10 in the third quarter to pull within seven points and trail 32-25 heading into the fourth quarter. After a 5-2 Vandalia run would cut it to 34-30 with 4:50 to go in the game, Flora would close out the game on a 14-1 run as the Lady Vandals fall 48-31. Vandalia ends their season at 11-20.
BASKETBALL
i70sports.com

CHBC Girls Begin Post-Season Play Tonight

The CHBC Girls Basketball Team, in a season where they have been state ranked and won 23 games, will begin their post-season play tonight. CHBC is in the Cumberland regional and will take on the host Lady Pirates tonight in the regional semi-finals. CHBC comes into the game at 23-6 on the season. The winner of tonight’s game will move to the regional championship game on Friday night.
BASKETBALL
22 WSBT

IHSAA Girls Basketball Regionals

It's arguably the most challenging of the IHSAA State Title hunt for high school hoops, as the girls basketball Regional round took place on Saturday. Teams had to win two games in one day, if they want to advance to semi-states next weekend. Class 4 A at the LaPorte Regional:
HIGH SCHOOL
Paducah Sun

Lady Tornado snap seven game losing streak with 68-47 Friday night win

Paducah Tilghman snagged a much needed win on Friday night when they hosted the Caldwell County Lady Tigers. The 68-47 decision in favor of the Lady Tornado snapped a seven-game losing skid that started back on Jan. 4 in the Kentucky 2A Tournament. The win didn’t come easily though, as...
PADUCAH, KY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bse#Highschool#The Altamont 1a Regional#Bombers#Bse Scoring
i70sports.com

Girls Basketball Post-Season begins today

In a new format from the IHSA, it has the high school basketball post-seasons beginning on a Saturday. And, that starts today with high school girls basketball. Games get rolling today and are not played at the regional host site, but rather at the better seed. The Lady Vandals will...
HIGH SCHOOL
wpsdlocal6.com

Murray State runs away from Morehead State 72-58

MOREHEAD, KY -- The Murray State women's basketball team had little trouble with Morehead State Saturday, as the Racers picked up a 72-58 win at Johnson Arena in Morehead, Kentucky. Murray State doubled up the Eagles in the first quarter and led 20-10 at the end of the period. In...
MOREHEAD, KY
i70sports.com

VCHS Senior Bowler Madison Ferguson is Sectional Champion

Vandalia High School Senior bowler Madison Ferguson is headed for the IHSA Girls Bowling State Tournament after claiming the Champion title at the Mt. Vernon Sectional on Saturday. Ferguson bowled games of 204, 212 and 226 for her first round before finishing the day strong with games of 259, 266 and 237 in the second round for a series total of 1404 to take first place by a margin of 63 pins. This will be the second consecutive trip to the State Tournament for Ferguson who finished 17th in the 2020 State Tournament. After not having a State Tournament in 2021 due to COVID-19, the 2022 State Tournament returns to The Cherry Bowl in Rockford on Friday, February 18 and Saturday, February 19.
SPORTS
Daily Register

Prep Girls Hoops: Harrisburg, Eldorado win regional openers

A strong first half sent Harrisburg to a 43-29 win over West Frankfort, while Eldorado coasted to a 61-30 win over Johnston City Saturday in the first round of the IHSA Class 2A quarterfinals,. At Harrisburg, the Bulldogs outscored West Frankfort 30-8 and held the Redbirds to three points in...
HARRISBURG, IL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
High School
NewsBreak
Girls Basketball
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
Citizen Online

Local Roundup: Auburn girls basketball ends regular season with overtime win

Auburn girls basketball continued its winning streak in dramatic fashion on Friday night, defeating Jamesville-DeWitt 58-54 in overtime. The Maroons have now won 16 games in a row and finish the regular season with an 18-2 record. Auburn enters the postseason as the Salt City Athletic Conference champion with an...
AUBURN, NY
i70sports.com

South Central beats Mulberry Grove for their 20th win of the season

South Central got a win over the Mulberry Grove Aces on Friday night to pick up their 20th win of the season. The game was tied 7-7 after the 1st quarter, but South Central took control in the second quarter and led 31 to 10 at halftime on their way to a 56 to 27 win. For South Central they are now 20-7 on the season and they will take on Ramsey this afternoon at 1 pm. For Mulberry Grove, they fall to 2-17 on the season. They will host Elverado this afternoon.
BASKETBALL
i70sports.com

SEB Drops Close NTC Battle With Altamont

St. Elmo-Brownstown lost a hard fought conference battle at Altamont, 60-53, on Friday night. The Eagles trailed the Indians by one, 15-14, at the end of the first quarter and 27-24 at halftime. Altamont would outscore SEB 12-9 in the third quarter to double their lead over SEB to 39-33 heading into the fourth quarter. SEB would hold tight with the Indians being outscored just 21-20 as they suffered the 7-point loss. SEB falls to 12-15 on the season and are now 1-6 in the National Trail Conference. They will get right back into action on Saturday, taking on Sullivan at 11:30am in the NTC/CIC Shootout at Central A&M High School.
BASKETBALL
i70sports.com

South Central Beats WSS To Advance to Regional Semifinals

South Central has advanced to the semifinals of the Altamont 1A Regional after beating Windsor/Stew-Stras 53-46 in the quarterfinals on Saturday afternoon. South Central took control early in the game, leading 20-11 at the end of the first quarter and 31-23 at halftime. WSS would just barely outscore the Cougars, 13-12, in the third quarter with South Central maintaining a seven point lead heading into the fourth where the teams would play even offensively and South Central closing out the 53-46 win. South Central is now 15-14 on the season and will play in the second semifinal game of the Regional taking on the winner of the quarterfinal game between Ramsey and Altamont on Monday at 7:30pm.
BASKETBALL
i70sports.com

Vandals roll to win at Gillespie

The Vandals rolled to a South Central Conference win on Friday at Gillespie. After leading 15 to 12 after 1 quarter of play, the Vandals outscored Gillespie 29 to 11 in the second to take a 21 point halftime lead and eventually roll to a 72 to 44 win. The Vandals improve to 11-18 overall on the season and are now 5-1 in the South Central Conference. The Vandals will be back in action on Tuesday night for Senior Night.
BASKETBALL
i70sports.com

South Central beats Ramsey in boys basketball

South Central picked up their 21st win of the season with a win on Saturday afternoon at Ramsey. South Central got out to an early lead and beat the Rams, 75 to 33. South Central improves to 21-7 on the season. They are off until Thursday when they will wrap up the regular season with Senior Night versus North Clay. Ramsey is now 2-19 on the season. They are off until Friday when they will hold Senior Night and play Mulberry Grove in their regular season finale.
HIGH SCHOOL
i70sports.com

SEB beats Sullivan in NTC/CIC Shootout

SEB boys basketball got off to a strong start on Saturday at Central A&M High School in their match up with Sullivan and didn’t look back in a 51 to 32 win. SEB got out to a 20 to 10 lead after 1 quarter and just added on after that to pick up the Saturday matinee win. SEB is now 13-15 on the season. They will play a make up game on Monday when they will host CORL. Counting their regional game on Saturday, SEB will have a total of 4 games this week.
HIGH SCHOOL
southeastiowaunion.com

Season ends for Washington girls basketball team

WILLIAMSBURG — The 2021-22 girls basketball season ended for Washington High School on Saturday. The Demons couldn’t muster enough offense in a Class 3A Region 5 game at Williamsburg, falling 42-24. The Demons played good defense in the first half but the shots just weren’t falling. Williamsburg outscored Washington 8-5 after one quarter and held a 17-8 lead at halftime.
WILLIAMSBURG, IA
i70sports.com

Lady Comets Advance to Regional Semifinals With Quarterfinal Win Over Wesclin

The Greenville Lady Comets extended their postseason, getting a 55-26 win over Trenton Wesclin in the semifinals of the Breese Central 2A Regional on Saturday night. The Comets used a 26-5 first quarter to take control of the game and would close out the game with a 19-5 fourth quarter run for the win. Greenville is now 14-18 on the season and advances on to the first regional semifinal game to take on #2 seed Breese Central on Tuesday at 6:00pm.
BASKETBALL
yoursportsedge.com

Second Half Difference is Night and Day in Lady Colonel Win

The difference between Christian County’s play in the second half compared to the first against Trigg County Friday was like night and day. Or more like NeVaeh Day. The Lady Colonel freshman had 10 points and 13 rebounds in a decisive second half as Christian County defeated the Lady Wildcats 45-28 at Lyle Dunbar Gymnasium. The win was Christian County’s 11th straight over Trigg County, and they lead the all-time series 29-4.
CHRISTIAN COUNTY, KY
Courier-Times

Knights’ quickness ends Viking girls’ great season

GASTON – The Class A No. 4 Blue River Valley High School girls basketball team knew it was facing a quick opponent in No. 1 Lafayette Central Catholic in Saturday morning’s first semifinal game of Regional 14 at Wes-Del High School, but seeing it on film and facing it in person are two different things.
GASTON, IN

Comments / 0

Community Policy