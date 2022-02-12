ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
South Central Beats WSS To Advance to Regional Semifinals

Cover picture for the articleSouth Central has advanced to the semifinals of the Altamont 1A Regional after beating Windsor/Stew-Stras 53-46 in the quarterfinals on Saturday afternoon. South Central took control early in the game, leading...

