Poverty campaigner Jack Monroe has praised Asda for making good on its pledge to roll out its lowest-priced value range to more stores.She wrote a series of tweets about rediscovering products from the supermarket’s Smart Price and Farm Stores ranges at her local store, saying it had made her “happiest shopping experience in over a decade”.Monroe complained several weeks ago that the cost of everyday essentials was going up more than official inflation rates.So I guess I just wanted to say thanks to everyone at Asda who has worked really hard over the last few weeks to bring the missing...

