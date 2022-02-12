ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WWE

Enzo Amore (nZo) Shows Off Unrecognizable Shredded Physique On His Social Media

By Jozef Kostecki
ewrestlingnews.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA video of former WWE Superstar Enzo Amore (now known as nZo) in remarkable shape has emerged on social media today. The former WWE talent shared a short video of himself on his Instagram Reels. In the video, nZo looks almost unrecognizable in comparison to his WWE self. You can check...

www.ewrestlingnews.com

Comments / 0

Related
wrestlinginc.com

The Miz Comments On Recent WWE Releases

In an appearance on The Rich Eisen Show, WWE star The Miz was asked about WWE releasing several talents since the COVID-19 pandemic started in 2020. The Miz admitted it was tough to watch colleagues and friends get released, with him pointing specifically to long-time friend and tag team partner, John Morrison. Ultimately, however, Miz concludes that you have to do what you have to do and try to be the best star you can be for the fans.
WWE
wrestlinginc.com

Photo: Former WWE Star Looking Jacked

Former WWE star Enzo Amore, now known as nZo on the independent wrestling scene, posted a recent photo to social media. In it, the outspoken character looks to be more ripped than ever. nZo did some work with Major League Wrestling in the latter part of 2021. More recently, he’s...
WWE
thebrag.com

Lil Uzi Vert is talking about bleaching his skin on social media

Lil Uzi Vert is acting rather strangely on social media but, then again, this is the man who once installed a $24 million diamond in his forehead. It all started when the rapper took to Twitter to declare, “Bleaching my skin need umbrella,” accompanied by a big eye emoji.
MUSIC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Enzo Amore
ewrestlingnews.com

Titus O’Neil Spotted At Super Bowl LVI (Photo), WWE’s Most Romantic Moments, Day 1

You can check out the latest edition of “WWE Playlist” below. This episode looks at the most must-see romantic moments in the company’s history:. WWE Hall of Famer Nikki Bella and actor Terry Crews were both featured during the Super Bowl LVI pre-game show that took place on Sunday. You can check out a video of their segment below:
WWE
stillrealtous.com

Tony Khan Reacts To Rumors Of Shane McMahon Joining AEW

Shane McMahon made his big return to WWE at the Royal Rumble premium live event last month, and following the show it was reported that he had significant backstage heat due to the work he did as a producer for the men’s Royal Rumble match. It was also reported...
WWE
wrestlinginc.com

Mustafa Ali: “I’ll See Ya All In Like 2 1/2 Years”

Ali has released a new tweet that may give some insight on when his WWE contract will expire. It also insinuates that WWE is still holding firm in not allowing Ali out of his WWE contract despite publicly requesting his release on social media earlier this year. Ali’s new tweet...
WWE
goworldtravel.com

7 Tips to Savor the Moment and Get Off Social Media While Traveling

Go World Travel is reader-supported and may earn a commission from purchases made through links in this piece. You’ve planned this vacation for months and you’re finally on the plane. As you’re taking off, you can feel your heart rate drop and your muscles relax. But when you put your phone down and turn off the TV, where does your mind go?
LIFESTYLE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Facebook Pages#Combat#Instagram Reels
wrestlinginc.com

Ember Moon Names WWE Stars She Still Talks With Following Release

During a recent online signing with Highspots Superstore, former WWE Superstar Ember Moon answered several questions. The former NXT Women’s Champion was released by the company on November 4, alongside other budget cuts. Moon has revealed which members of the roster she is still in contact with. “We {herself...
WWE
stillrealtous.com

NXT Star Confirms Departure From WWE

Fans have seen a number of wrestlers part ways with WWE over the last few years, and now it looks like another talent is no longer with the company. NXT UK star Candy Floss recently took to social media to explain that she had to step away from WWE to focus on mental health issues, and she also confirmed that her WWE contract expired in December.
WWE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Social Media
NewsBreak
Combat Sports
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
WWE
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Sports
ewrestlingnews.com

Brock Lesnar Set For Monday’s Episode Of RAW

Brock Lesnar will be involved on RAW tomorrow night, as announced by WWE on Twitter. The 2022 WWE Royal Rumble winner will make his return to the red brand a few days before competing in the Elimination Chamber match for the WWE Championship this Saturday in Saudi Arabia. Below you...
WWE
ewrestlingnews.com

WWE Files Trademark For New NXT-Related Show

Earlier this week, WWE filed to trademark “NXT: Next Level” for entertainment services with the United States Patent and Trademark Office. Here is the description for the term:. “NXT: LEVEL UP™ trademark registration is intended to cover the categories of a show about professional wrestling; the production and...
WWE
PWMania

Miro Speaks Out On Being Released By WWE

Miro made an appearance on The Kurt Angle Show to discuss a wide range of topics. During it, the current AEW star opened up on his WWE release:. “I was so happy. Like, I kind of lost it for 30 seconds. The whole pandemic thing was happening, and we were just trying to fight for some kind of rights, you know, because it’s not right that we have to fly every week to TV in all these circumstances without anybody caring. I just didn’t think it was right. We were in a little group text that got leaked out to the office. Somebody leaked that we were doing this. It’s not even a plot. We’re just talking among ourselves. How can we bring that to the office? It leaked out that we were on it, and I think a few days later I was released. I lost it for a little bit because I was more concerned about the health and the safety protocol. I got released, but I was so happy because I knew right away that I’m going to go and do what I know I can do. I never had any doubts how good I am, and if your company doesn’t appreciate me, I’m going to go find a different company that does.”
WWE
wrestlinginc.com

Photos: Impact Star Reveals Thumbtacks In His Body After No DQ Main Event

Thursday’s Impact Wrestling episode was headlined by a brutal No DQ match, which saw W. Morrissey defeat Brian Myers. The finish saw Morrissey deliver two BQE powerbombs onto a pile of thumbtacks to get the pin and the win. Myers took to Twitter after the show and posted several photos of thumbtacks in his back, arm, hand and head.
WWE
Radar Online.com

Awkwafina Signs Off Of Social Media Over 'Blaccent' Controversy

Awkwafina has reportedly signed off of Twitter, apparently for good, after allegedly being bullied and accused of culture appropriation for her use of a “blaccent” over the years. Article continues below advertisement. According to Daily Mail, the 33-year-old Crazy Rich Asians and Shang-Chi star signed off of the...
CELEBRITIES
411mania.com

WWE News: WWE 2K22 Rating Reveal, Talking Smack Highlights, SD Top 10

– WWE tweeted about their WWE 2K22 rating reveal on February 15th at 4PM ET on G4TV and UpUpDownDown. – Talking Smack highlights: SmackDown Women’s Champion Charlotte Flair sends a message to Ronda Rousey, Los Lotharios celebrate their win over The New Day and Happy Corbin & Madcap Moss look ahead to WWE Elimination Chamber.
WWE
wrestlinginc.com

AEW’s YouTube Reaches 1 Billion Views, Joey Janela Wants Credit

As seen in the announcement below, All Elite Wrestling’s YouTube channel is celebrating as they’ve reached the milestone of “1 billion views” on their content. One superstar whose contract with AEW is reportedly due to expire soon, Joey Janela, commented on the Twitter post. He requested that the company gives him some credit for his “memorable” moments that helped reach said milestone.
WWE

Comments / 0

Community Policy