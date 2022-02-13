Official LOTR Trailer Watch party – TIME REVEALED

"Whatever's out there ain't going to go away if you keep feeding it." Gravitas has revealed the first official trailer for Tethered, an indie horror film made by filmmaker Daniel Robinette. Deep within the woods of North Carolina, miles from civilization, a blind teenager and the hunter he befriends are tormented by a mysterious creature lurking in the woods. His only other stimulation is a tape recorded message containing three mysterious rules: The First Rule: When you hunt or scavenge, do it for two—one for the forest and one for you.The Second Rule: When your will is almost gone and you feel like giving up, find comfort in singing our song.The Third Rule: You must never, ever let go of the rope. The film stars Alexandra Paul, Kareem Ferguson, Jared L. Cook, Brody Bett, and Chris Demm. This looks solid for a tiny budget indie flick.
