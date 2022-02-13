ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Official LOTR Trailer Watch party – TIME REVEALED

By greendragon
TheOneRing.net
 1 day ago

EXCLUSIVE: At the beginning of the week, Amazon announced that we will see the first TRAILER for The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power TV series tomorrow, Sunday, February 13th – Super Bowl Sunday in the United States. We followed that announcement with the news that TORn is partnering...

#Official Trailer#Lotr Trailer Watch#Prime Video#The Rings Of Power
