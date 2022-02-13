Official LOTR Trailer Watch party – TIME REVEALED

"Something happened on the island a few years ago." Well Go USA has revealed another official trailer for time loop horror thriller 6:45, made by filmmaker Craig Singer. This already opened last year, apparently although we never heard about it, and it lands on DVD coming up in March (which is what this new trailer is for). What if one of the best days of your life suddenly turned into your very worst nightmare? What if you were forced to relive that same day again and again? A couple embarks on a weekend getaway only to find the island curiously deserted. After stumbling upon the town’s dark secret, they trigger a time loop, forcing them to relive a demented cycle of terror with seemingly no means of escape. The film stars Michael Reed, Augie Duke, Armen Garo, and Thomas G. Waites. This is a very eclectic trailer that goes all over the place, with an intense ending flashing back to the start time over and over. Not sure if this will be any good?

