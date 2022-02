The past couple of days have been a whirlwind since James Harden, and Paul Milsap have been traded to the Philadelphia 76ers. The blockbuster trade completed just two hours before the trade deadline saw the Sixers send Ben Simmons, Seth Curry, and Andre Drummond to the Nets for Harden and Milsap. With integral parts of the Sixers rotation moving to New York, Coach Doc Rivers and staff will have to make changes to the rotation. Take a look at what the rotation could look like going forward:

NBA ・ 1 DAY AGO