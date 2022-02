Editorial Note: We earn a commission from partner links on Forbes Advisor. Commissions do not affect our editors' opinions or evaluations. After nearly two years of Zoom calls, binge-streaming and generally spending more time on the internet than in the “real world”, it is clear to many of us that having quality internet service is no longer a luxury, but a necessity. But determining the best internet provider for your home can cause a headache as you compare the many complicated options, types of internet service and megabits of download and upload speed.

INTERNET ・ 9 DAYS AGO