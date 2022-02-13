Birthdays – Feb. 13

The Guild of Music Supervisors today unveiled the nominees for its 12th annual award ceremony, celebrating outstanding achievement in the craft of Music Supervision in film, television, games, documentaries, advertising, and trailers, with such notable songwriters and performers as Beyoncé, Jay-Z, Kid Cudi, Lin-Manuel Miranda, Eddie Vedder, Anderson .Paak, Bruno Mars, H.E.R. and Demi Lovato making the cut.
Beyoncé was among those recognized for the Oscar-nominated King Richard song “Be Alive,” with Jay-Z, Kid Cudi, filmmaker Jeymes Samuel and music supervisor Michelle Silverman noted for the song “Guns Go Bang” from The Harder They Fall, and Miranda cited for his Oscar-nominated...
