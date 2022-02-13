Birthdays – Feb. 13

Celebrate Valentine’s weekend with Dolly and Kenny! Karen Hester and Dave Karl make a triumphant return after their much-loved concert last year! Karen’s vocals are as soothing as the “Smoky Mountain Songbird” herself and her talents have taken her to venues around the world, including House of Blues, Legends in Concert, Country Music Cruises, and now on TV in E!’s “Clash of the Cover Bands.” Dave Karl has been a performer his whole life, culminating with his success with this Kenny Rogers Tribute. He’s performed with Legends In Concert and appeared as Kenny in the film “Queens of Country.”

