Karaoke Night | Billion Dollar Barber Sings Anthony Hamilton’s “The Point Of It All”

Memphis Bleek is calling cap on one Suge Knight’s claims about Jay-Z. During a 2001 appearance on Last Call with Carson Daly, the Death Row Records boss was asked if he liked Jay’s music. “I think Jay-Z is…he does what he do,” Knight said, prompting the audience to...
Snoop Dogg's French bulldog is still young and wild but definitely not free, after the rapper announced he's been reunited with his missing pooch, Frank. The "Nuthin But A G'Thang" rapper took to Instagram on Tuesday to thank the "lovely couple" who found his missing dog. For the kind gesture, Snoop said he's hooking them up with some sweet gifts.
Kodak Black is really not afraid of making his intentions known to other women. Lately, he’s been trying to win DreamDoll’s affection despite her ignoring his advances, but that isn’t discouraging him. On Thursday (February 3), Kodak jumped on his Instagram Stories to shoot another shot at...
Despite putting aside their differences on the main stage of Verzuz, Gucci Mane is still taking clear shots at Jeezy after all these years. In his latest single for "Rumors" with Lil Durk, the Atlanta rap veteran mentioned Pookie Loc, Jeezy's friend who Gucci was accused of murdering in 2005, and said that the "ghost of Pookie" is haunting his house.
Icelene Jones, the widow of Wu-Tang Clan co-founder Russell “Ol’ Dirty Bastard” Jones, filed a complaint against the Wu-Tang Clan for unpaid royalties, which Jones claims is a violation of contract, in Supreme Court in the state of New York earlier this week. Wu-Tang Productions, which is...
The “Money Message Challenge” has been flooding Instagram lately, with everyone from Lil Durk and NBA YoungBoy to Future and and Fivio Foreign adding fuel to the trend. Other people, however, are growing tired of people flexing their finances on the ‘Gram, and Fat Joe was the latest person to advise his younger peers against jumping on the bandwagon.
Fat Joe has put on numerous times regarding Hip Hop and fashion, famously licking the sole of a pair of Air Jordan 7s for an episode of MTV Cribs. But like all things in the name of streetwear and being fresh, the Bronx rapper’s latest fit has everyone clowning him.
Meek Mill went on a rant regarding Atlantic Records' treatment of their artists on Twitter, Tuesday. The Philadelphia rapper says that the label deliberately put a strain on his relationship with Roddy Ricch and Rick Ross. "So look I made Atlantic records 100’s of millions and let them rape me...
Ciara is seriously turning up the heat with her latest post. The star took to Instagram to share a series of pictures from her most recent dramatic look, and it is truly something else. The Level Up singer really leveled up wearing a black cut-out dress that left little to...
Kanye West and Lil Durk are set to go head to head on February 22 when they drop their respective albums DONDA 2 and 7220. Most people will be picking sides while others will just enjoy all the new music that’s coming out, but one person, in particular, is making sure he’s not being left out of the mix.
Drake isn't lucky in love, or help, these days. The 35-year-old rapper was spotted carrying his own groceries through a busy parking lot, days after unfollowing A$AP Rocky — who just so happens to be the father of his ex Rihanna's unborn child. Article continues below advertisement. Drake's bold...
Tuesday (Feb. 1) marks the first day of Black History Month, and Billboard and Cordae collaborated to create “Cordae’s Playback,” a 10-song playlist chosen by the Grammy-nominated MC. The playlist features a diverse lineup that includes Jay-Z, Lauryn Hill, Corinne Bailey Rae, Gunna, and more. In addition,...
Syl Johnson, the blues, funk and soul singer whose work was much sampled in US hip-hop, has died aged 85. No cause of death was announced by his family, who said of Johnson: “He lived his life as a singer, musician and entrepreneur who loved black music … A fiery, fierce, fighter, always standing for the pursuit of justice as it related to his music and sound, he will truly be missed by all who crossed his path.”
DaBaby’s hands have delivered most of his recent headlines but after showcasing his rap skills for the L.A. Leakers, the Blame It On Baby rapper decided to compare his skills to some of Hip Hop’s more beloved wordsmiths. After getting rave reviews about his freestyle over Gunna’s “Pushin...
