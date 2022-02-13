ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Music

Karaoke Night | Billion Dollar Barber Sings Anthony Hamilton’s “The Point Of It All”

By Artist
okcheartandsoul.com
 1 day ago

Jon Lee aka Billion Dollar Barber sang “The Point...

okcheartandsoul.com

Comments / 0

Related
okcheartandsoul.com

Ms. Jannie’s Favorite Singer Serenades Her! | Karaoke Night

How did AJ from Tuscaloosa do singing “If I Ever Fall In Love” by Shai?? Ms. Jannie was DEFINITELY feeling him!!!! Literally!!!!!! 🩲😂🩲😂🩲😂🩲😂🩲😂 But keep watching until the end to see him get his Praise on!!. SUBSCRIBE. http://bit.ly/2zoGO7y.
MUSIC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Anthony Hamilton#The Point Of It All#Karaoke Night#Stardome
okcheartandsoul.com

Bernice Jenkins Remixes “The Kissing Game” By Hi-Five! | RSMS

Remember that song “I Like The Way (The Kissing Game)”?? Listen to Bernice Jenkins set off these Church Announcements with her sanctified version of Hi-Five’s greatest hit!!. SUBSCRIBE. http://bit.ly/2zoGO7y. bit.ly/2R5Ohzk. WEBSITE. RickeySmiley.com. FOLLOW. Facebook: bit.ly/2Kq30mc. Instagram: bit.ly/2zmqjc4. Twitter: bit.ly/2TCMOSy. #RickeySmiley.
MUSIC
ETOnline.com

Snoop Dogg Has a Gift for the Couple Who Returned His Missing French Bull Dog

Snoop Dogg's French bulldog is still young and wild but definitely not free, after the rapper announced he's been reunited with his missing pooch, Frank. The "Nuthin But A G'Thang" rapper took to Instagram on Tuesday to thank the "lovely couple" who found his missing dog. For the kind gesture, Snoop said he's hooking them up with some sweet gifts.
PETS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Music
NewsBreak
Instagram
The Guardian

Syl Johnson, much-sampled blues, funk and soul singer, dies aged 85

Syl Johnson, the blues, funk and soul singer whose work was much sampled in US hip-hop, has died aged 85. No cause of death was announced by his family, who said of Johnson: “He lived his life as a singer, musician and entrepreneur who loved black music … A fiery, fierce, fighter, always standing for the pursuit of justice as it related to his music and sound, he will truly be missed by all who crossed his path.”
MUSIC

Comments / 0

Community Policy