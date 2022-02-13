Coding is cooler than music, a trillion times! Did you know these stars were crazy about computing?

Pipeline wasn’t always the greatest wave in the world. Throughout most of human history it was actually a non-wave. An unsurfable menace. A death trap. And in many ways, it still is. But at some point in the mid 20th century, one person decided to ride it. Then another person. Then another. Before long, Pipeline was inspiring songs and movies and contests and an entire culture devoted solely to its challenge. Pipeline isn’t just a wave. It’s the wave by which all others are measured. This is its story — told in 16 parts. (12 above, four below.)

