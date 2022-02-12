ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Should I buy PepsiCo shares after Q4 results?

 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe company's management announced a new share repurchase program. PepsiCo, Inc (NASDAQ: PEP) shares continue to trade in a bull market after strong fourth-quarter results. PepsiCo continues to improve its position in the market, and if you are looking for a solid return potential, shares of this company can be a...

The Coca-Cola Company (KO) Stock: Why The Price Increased Today

The stock price of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE: KO) increased by 0.56% in the most recent trading session. This is why it happened. The stock price of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE: KO) increased by 0.56% in the most recent trading session. Investors are responding positively to the company’s fourth-quarter results.
STOCKS
Motley Fool

PepsiCo Shows Why It's an Inflation-Proof Stock

Pepsi set a new growth record for the business in 2021. Profitability held up despite soaring costs. Management is ready to deliver much more cash to shareholders in 2022. PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) investors are feeling flush again. On Thursday morning, the beverage and snack-food giant announced plans to deliver more cash to its shareholders after it closed out a record fiscal 2021. And the management team, led by CEO Ramon Laguarta, projected another strong year ahead for sales and earnings growth.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Forbes

Capital One Stock Posted Better Than Expected Results In Q4, Is It A Buy?

Capital One’s stock (NYSE: COF) has gained roughly 9% YTD as compared to the 4% drop in the S&P500 over the same period. Further, at its current price of $159 per share, it is trading 15% below its fair value of $182 – Trefis’ estimate for Capital One’s valuation. The company reported better than expected results in the fourth quarter of 2021, with revenues increasing 11% y-o-y to $11.1 billion. It was driven by a 10% rise in the net interest income, followed by a 14% growth in the noninterest income. While the NII benefited from higher net interest margin and loan growth, the rise in noninterest revenues was due to higher interchange fees. Notably, the credit-card purchase volume increased 28% y-o-y in the quarter. That said, the provisions for credit losses added $381 million in Q4 – up 44% y-o-y, as compared to the negative provisions figure (credit reserve release) in the first three quarters of the year. Further, the noninterest expenses as a % of revenues rose from 55% to 58%. Overall, the adjusted net income decreased 7% y-o-y to $2.3 billion.
STOCKS
Seekingalpha.com

HubSpot jumps on Q4 results, Cowen upgrade; firm sees 'compelling buying opportunity'

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) shares popped in premarket trading after the marketing software firm posted better-than-expected results and guidance, prompting investment firm Cowen to upgrade the stock. Cowen analyst J. Derrick Wood upgraded the stock to outperform from market perform with a $750 price target, noting that the approximately 35% decline in...
STOCKS
Entrepreneur

EnerSys (ENS) Tops on Q3 Earnings, Expects Q/Q Growth for Q4

EnerSys ENS reported better-than-expected results for third-quarter fiscal 2022 (ended Jan 2, 2022). The company’s earnings surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 2.02% and sales beat the same by 3.74%. ENS’ earnings in the quarter under review were $1.01 per share, surpassing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 99 cents....
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Benzinga

JPMorgan Downgrades US Xpress Enterprises To Underweight After Mixed Q4 Results

JPMorgan analyst Brian Ossenbeck downgraded US Xpress Enterprises Inc (NYSE: USX) to Underweight from Neutral without a price target. Ossenbeck mentions that the company's execution continues to trail peers while strategic initiatives add to the near-term headwinds in truckload and brokerage. The analyst says U.S. Xpress's recent setback of the...
STOCKS
Deadline

Twitter’s Daily User Base Grows 13% To 217M As Solid Q4 Results Boost Shares

Twitter posted solid fourth-quarter numbers, meeting Wall Street revenue expectations, as its daily active user base grew 13% to reach 217 million. Shares in the company gained in pre-market trading to more than $40, reversing a months-long slide, but a 7% upswing decreased to a more modest 2% lift close to the opening bell. Last week, social media peer Snap Inc. experienced a massive single-day stock spike after it reported quarterly numbers, while Meta took a tumble after it reported the first user decline for Facebook in 18 years. Quarterly revenue for Twitter came in at $1.57 billion, up 22% from the...
MARKETS
Motley Fool

3 Reasons I'm Ready to Buy More Unity Stock After Its Q4 report

The stock is trading about 44% off its all-time high, while the business is enjoying momentum. Unity is seeing healthy demand across gaming, e-commerce, and industrial use cases. The business is delivering robust revenue growth, while profitability is rapidly improving. It's been quite the rollercoaster ride for Unity Software (NYSE:U)...
STOCKS
invezz.com

Twitter shares up despite disappointing results and guidance

Twitter reports disappointing Q4 results and gives dovish guidance. Shares of the social media company are still up 5.0% on Thursday. CFO Ned Segal discussed the earnings report on CNBC's "Squawk Box". Twitter Inc (NYSE: TWTR) on Thursday said its Q4 profit and revenue came in shy of Wall Street...
MARKETS
Seekingalpha.com

The AZEK jumps 5% after officers buys shares

The AZEK (NYSE:AZEK) is up 4.5% after the filing from last night discloses a share purchase of 27,100 by Chief financial officer and Chief legal; officer. CFO, Peter Clifford bought 13000 shares at $30.24. CFO now holds 43,752 shares. Chief legal officer bought Paul Kardish bought 9100 shares at $30.33....
STOCKS
Seekingalpha.com

CCJ Q4 results - industry leader looks to increase volume, shares up ~5%

Cameco (NYSE:CCJ) released Q4 results before the open, handily beating earnings expectations, raising the dividend and planning for re-start of operations at McArthur River. Shares are up ~5% in the pre-market on:. Earnings - Cameco generated $0.06 per share in the quarter, versus Street expectations for $0.02 per share. Dividend...
STOCKS
freightwaves.com

After Q4 results, analysts will give XPO a lot of rope

No one knows how long the magnanimity will last, but the cadre of analysts who cover XPO Logistics Inc. appears willing to give the transport giant the benefit of the doubt. Concerned about narrowing margins at XPO’s (NYSE: XPO) all-important North American LTL segment following a subpar third-quarter print, analysts spent most of Wednesday morning parsing the company‘s fourth-quarter results and peppering executives to glean any clue on the segment’s direction. A small number of questions addressed XPO’s truck brokerage business, which continues to cook with gas, with revenue rising 36% year-on-year and loads per day increasing 22%. There was one question addressing the company’s barely-mentioned intermodal and drayage operation. XPO’s last-mile delivery operation, a $1 billion annual business, never entered the conversation.
INDUSTRY

