Cox Barton County Hospital is now a designated Level III Stroke Center in the state of Missouri. The Time Critical Diagnosis (TCD) system through the Missouri ​Department of Health and Human Services is a statewide emergency medical care response system aimed at providing a quicker response and higher quality care when a time critical emergency happens in three specialties: trauma, stroke and STEMI. The goal is to create consistent, statewide rules and regulations to help EMS, EMTs and hospital personnel to ensure patients are being transported to and treated by the most appropriate facility for their needs.

BARTON COUNTY, MO ・ 11 DAYS AGO