Do you know when you should have your commercial roof replaced? A commercial roof can last anywhere from 30 to 40 years, but this will depend on the installation process, maintenance and exposure to the elements. A new roof is a substantial, but important investment for your commercial property. The easiest way to tell if you need a new roof is to look for damage to the roof membrane. The main function of the roof membrane is to prevent water from leaking into your building. If more than 25% of the roof membranes are lifting you need to get a roofing Greenville SC professional to inspect your roof. Blistering, bubbling and warping also need to be inspected.

HOME & GARDEN ・ 12 DAYS AGO